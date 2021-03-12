Christchurch remembers for 10-year anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake

Many Japanese residents were among the attendees at the 10-year memorial service at the World Peace Bell in Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

The twin tragedies of the Christchurch earthquake and the Japan earthquake in 2011 are “stark reminders of human vulnerabilities to natural disasters”, Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel says.

Dozens gathered at the Christchurch World Peace Bell for the 10-year memorial service of the Great East Japan earthquake on Thursday.

In a message read out on her behalf, Dalziel said it was hard for people in Christchurch to imagine the totality of the magnitude 9 quake that struck off the coast of Japan’s Tōhoku region.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff Dozens of people gathered at the World Peace Bell in Christchurch Botanic Gardens for the 10-year memorial of the Tohoku earthquake in Japan on March 11, 2011.

The March 11, 2011 earthquake, also known as the Tōhoku earthquake, triggered a devastating tsunami up to 38 metres high, killing more than 15,000 people and leaving more than 2500 still missing 10 years on.

Both disasters were “stark reminders of human vulnerabilities to natural disasters” though, and the comparison of the rebuilds afterwards were familiar, Dalziel said.

A “tale of two recovering cities” could be told.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff Japanese consul Masaya Tanigawa speaks at the 10-year memorial service for the Tohoku earthquake at the World Peace Bell in Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

“We have seen how disasters can pull people, and countries, closer together,” she said.

Each country sent rescue teams to help the other, while the collapse of Christchurch's CTV building saw 28 English language students from Japan among the 115 dead.

Many Japanese residents were among the attendees at Thursday's ceremony in Christchurch.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff The bell was rung by the attendees of the 10-year memorial service at the World Peace Bell in Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

Christchurch resident Asako Suzuki said she felt grateful she could attend a memorial service in Christchurch, having lost friends to the tsunami in Japan.

Japanese consul Masaya Tanigawa also spoke at the ceremony, reflecting on the ties made between both countries.

“As we stand in this tranquil and reflective spot in the beautiful Botanical Gardens, let us remember all those who lost their lives, their families and all who have been affected by those natural disasters,” Tanigawa said.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff Students from Christ's College perform their award-winning waiata as part of the 10-year memorial service for the Tōhoku earthquake in Japan at the World Peace Bell in Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

Students from Christ’s College also performed their award-winning waiata as part of the event.

The World Peace Bell had been rung in Christchurch every year since the Tōhoku earthquake to remember those who lost their lives to the earthquake and tsunami.

Roy Sinclair, chairman of the New Zealand chapter of the association, said it was important to commemorate how New Zealand and Japan were linked by the twin tragedies.