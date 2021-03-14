Dogs with rainbow mohawks mark the end of Pride Week in Christchurch

Cooper the griffon donned glasses, a denim jacket, trainers and a rainbow mohawk for the Pride Week dog walk.

Christchurch’s Pride Week came to a close on Sunday evening with a group dog walk in the city centre.

A parade of about 100 colourfully dressed dogs and their guardians took over central Christchurch, including Cooper the punk Griffon in spectacles, a rainbow mohawk and tiny shoes.

Cooper's guardian, Georgia Bonner, said the griffon loved the attention his costume brought him. The 15-year-old dog always had a mohawk, but it was rainbow-coloured for Pride Week, she said.

Emma Brown brought along Max the Siberian Husky, who wore a rainbow neckerchief and a colourful tutu.

READ MORE:

* Pride week: Christchurch leaders speak about their rainbow identities

* 10 days of fun, festivities and foam parties for Christchurch Pride

* Party vibes at Christchurch's Mardi Gras festival



“He is a super energetic husky, and he has a boyfriend called Django,'' Brown said.

“It is not the first time he has worn his tutu.’’

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Who's a good boy? Max the Siberian Husky joined the Pride Walk dog walk on Sunday evening.

Anthony Deyn and Joe Perkinson brought along their fox terriers Freddy and Mia, who donned rainbow neckerchiefs for the walk, which started outside Rollickin Gelato on Cashel Mall.

“We are doing our bit for pride,’’ said Deyn said.

“Freddy and Mia wanted to come out for the icecream.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Jess Chilcott joined the walk with Harvey the miniature schnauzer.

Pride Week Christchurch chairperson Jill Stevens said this year's event was one of the biggest ever.

She said the closing party on Saturday night was attended by about 450 people and 300 people attended a special Pride Week version of the Scared Scriptless improvisation show at the Court Theatre.

“It has been amazing,’' she said.

“It is next level this year. Our engagement this year has been bigger than ever.’’

Only a few events were affected by the Covid-19 alert levels, which changed halfway through the first weekend.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The dogs walked from Cashel St to New Regent St as part of the last event for Christchurch's Pride Week.

Stevens said Pride Week had been much more visible in Christchurch than previous years thanks to rainbow banners around the central city and rainbow bunting along The Terrace and in Riverside Market.

“We were definitely a colourful city this year.

“Our goal is to be visible so more people feel comfortable being themselves.’’