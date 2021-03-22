Stadium architects said the NG building could be saved, then backtracked

The NG building sits near the south-western corner of the designated stadium site.

Architects designed a concept for Christchurch’s new stadium with the NG Gallery included – but when they were asked to look again at whether the building should be kept, they recommended acquisition.

This change of mind by the firm in early 2020 has had massive implications for its owners, who are now trying to convince the government to save the 115-year-old building by moving it.

They do not want it demolished and have indicated an intention to take legal action against a compulsory acquisition. They are still trying to negotiate the building's future with Land Information New Zealand (Linz).

Stadium architects Populous, a global engineering firm that has designed over 1300 stadiums, developed a baseline concept for Christchurch’s new stadium in 2019 as part of the project’s proof of concept.

Populous wrote in its architecture report that the preferred concept of a north-south oriented, bowl-style stadium “allows for the retention of the NG building.”

This concept is the working brief that was given to contractors bidding for the stadium’s design and build contract, which has since closed. The successful contractor is expected to be announced next month.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The stadium is set to be placed on a swathe of central Christchurch land bordered by Madras, Hereford, Barbadoes and Tuam streets.

The city council provided the Populous concept after Stuff asked for the documents that were supplied to the bidding contractors.

Stuff then asked the council to explain why the NG building needed to be acquired, when the Populous preferred concept specifically mentioned its retention.

In response, the council supplied two further reports written by Populous in 2020, in which the architects recommend the acquisition of the NG building.

The first report of those looked at the implications of allowing the NG building and a neighbouring piece of land to stay in private ownership.

It found the land and the building together created a pinch point, which was 5.3 metres at the closest point. Another pinch point was identified on the east side.

“Populous recommends that [the NG building and an adjacent site] are acquired to reduce egress and operational risks and to maximise the functionality of the venue and broader site,” Populous wrote in that report, which was delivered to council staff in March last year.

Then, a second report from Populous in August found the stadium was not located in the ideal position.

It needed to be moved further west, the architects said, which is closer to the NG building.

Supplied The original preferred concept developed by Populous, which noted the NG building could be retained. However, two further reports said the NG building was causing a pinch point and the stadium was not in the optimal position.

It is not stated in the report how far west the stadium's proposed footprint has been moved.

It is not clear who got Populous to complete these two reports.

Populous does not have a New Zealand office and an Australian spokeswoman directed a request for comment back to the Christchurch City Council.

The council, which is delivering the stadium, was not able to comment before Stuff’s deadline on why the extra reports were requested or who requested them.

An unnamed spokesperson for the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena (the stadium) said in a statement the first concept by Populous, which said the NG building could be retained, was prepared with the physical constraints of the NG building in mind.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The NG building is a 115-year-old warehouse.

“But this resulted in plans showing the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena being located in a sub-optimal position,” the spokesperson said.

The original preferred concept by Populous was reconsidered when 162 Lichfield St was acquired – a piece of land on the corner of Lichfield and Madras St, near to the NG building.

In an interview earlier this month, the chairman of the stadium’s project management company, Murray Strong, said the NG building needed to be acquired to maximise opportunities for the city.

He said he wanted a final outcome with the building that was good for Linz, the owners, and the stadium project.

Roland Logan, who co-owns the NG building with Sharon Ng, did not wish to comment on Sunday, except to say he was “in the dark like everybody else”.

Logan and Ng are meeting with Linz next week to discuss the situation surrounding the building.