Returning Christchurch show explores two F words - feminism and funny

Host Kathleen Burns hosts the show Feminist Yarns, which explores feminism in a fun way.

Have you ever wondered if Gerry Brownlee is a feminist? How about Lianne Dalziel, The Wizard or Judith Collins?

A returning live show by Christchurch actor and Court Theatre regular Kathleen Burns answers those questions and many more in a fun exploration of feminism that includes a panel of experts and an opening song.

Feminist Yarns had a three-show run last year, but is returning for a one-off at the Little Andromeda theatre on Friday night.

Each show features a different panel of experts and explores varied aspects of feminism.

“It is not a comedy show, but you laugh a lot in it,” Burns said.

“It is like a chat show, but we just have yarns and share experiences and our personal perspectives.”

Supplied The show has led to long discussions in the theatre bar after the final curtain, Burns says.

Ahead of each show, Burns asks a local figure if they are a feminist and then shares the written answer with the audience.

“I ask the audience to guess what their answer will be.

“I reveal their answer and then we reflect on it. Feminist identity is a really strange thing.'’

National MP and former Christchurch regeneration minister Brownlee told Burns he was a feminist, but during the show they compared his answer to his voting record in parliament on issues like abortion and marriage equality.

Academics Erin Harrington and Jess MacLean, along with comedian Audrey Porne, make up the expert panel for Friday’s show.

Supplied Burns and a panel of experts discuss feminist issues during a show last year.

The idea for the show came to Burns in a sudden rush last year.

“I woke up one morning and within 10 minutes the idea was fully formed.

“It had to have a panel of people that were way smarter than me and felt passionate like me. It needed to be fun and it needed to be real.”

Burns grew up in Christchurch and started as one of the Court Theatre’s jesters in 2003 when she was still a teenager.

Her first show on the main stage at the Court Theatre was Midnight in Moscow, which was cancelled after just a few nights when the February 2011 Canterbury earthquake struck.

Since then, she has starred in dozens of Court Theatre plays and the recent TVNZ web series Sextortion.

She said the Feminist Yarns show was often a cathartic release for the audience, with discussions continuing for hours in the theatre bar after the final curtain.

“It is one of the most meaningful pieces of work that I have ever done and I am very glad I have done it.

“I am a career theatre maker and there is always this goal that you know you have made a great show when everyone stays on at the bar and talks about it afterwards.”