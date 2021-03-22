Council mulls $1.2m loan to fully restore two Christchurch heritage buildings

The Christchurch Heritage Trust is asking Christchurch City Council for a $1.2m loan to complete the restoration of the Shand’s building and Trinity Church.

Two historic Christchurch buildings will be mothballed without a $1.2 million ratepayer loan, a heritage advocate warns.

The Christchurch Heritage Trust says it needs the loan from Christchurch City Council to complete the restoration of the Shand’s building in Manchester St and the neighbouring Trinity Church on the Worcester St corner.

The trust has already spent $4m on the buildings, but is unable to fund the remaining $1.2m needed to finish the buildings.

Trust chairwoman Dame Anna Crighton said the trust had no debt, but it was unable to get a commercial loan because it did not have any income.

“It’s chicken and egg. Because we don't have a tenant we can’t get a bank loan, but until it’s finished we can’t get a tenant.”

Crighton said both buildings had been for sale, but there had been no takers.

At 161 years old, Shand’s is the oldest wooden commercial building in Christchurch and was relocated from its original site at 88 Hereford St in 2015 after it was bought by the trust for $1. It was tenanted up until April 2020, but has been empty since.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Both buildings, on the corner of Manchester and Worcester streets, are category one heritage listed.

The Trinity Church, designed by architect Benjamin Mountfort, was built between 1873 and 1875. It was days away from being demolished when the trust stepped in and purchased it.

“We saved both those buildings from the wrecking ball. They would have been gone forever.”

Without the council money the buildings would be mothballed, Crighton said.

The council will decide on Wednesday whether to approve the loan.

Oliver Lewis/Stuff The Christchurch Heritage Trust have nearly finished restoring the city's oldest wooden commercial building, Shand's.

Council staff have recommended the loan be split into two, with $600,000 coming from its Historic Buildings Fund, and the other half from the council’s community loan scheme.

Both loans were for 10 years and one would be charged at 2 per cent interest and the other would be interest free. The interest would be added to the loan balance and paid once the buildings were tenanted.

The loans would be conditional on the council gaining a first registered mortgage over the land as security.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff At 161 years old, Shand’s is the oldest wooden commercial building in Christchurch.

A council report said there was a high risk the trust would default on the loan due to the difficulties in attracting a buyer or tenant for such specialised heritage assets, but the council’s investment could be secured against the land and buildings

By approving the loan the council would be allowing the buildings to be fully restored for future generations without a direct cost to ratepayers, the report said.

The rose windows at Trinity Church still needed to be restored, along with a staircase to the mezzanine floor, the porch, upper part of the exterior stonework, and it needed landscaping.

The building has already been earthquake strengthened, it had a sprinkler system installed, the roof has been replaced, it has been re-wired and all windows glazed, and it has been made weatherproof.

Shand’s only needs some cosmetic work completed.

The trust has already received $1.1m in council grants during the past eight years to help fund the restoration.