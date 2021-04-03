Building 101km of cycleways across Christchurch to cost $301m

Christchurch is to have 13 cycleways, but the cost of the project has repeatedly spiralled. (First published April 3, 2021)

The cost of building 13 cycleways across Christchurch has ballooned to $301 million – close to $3m per kilometre.

The spiralling price tag has led some Christchurch city councillors to call for the cycleway programme to be halted.

Yet others say that while it is a lot of money, it is a fraction of what is being spent on roads during the same time.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Building 101km of cycleways throughout Christchurch will cost $301m by the time the project is completed in 2029.

The $290m 16-kilometre Northern Corridor motorway extension, funded by the government, cost $18m a kilometre to build, while the second stage of the southern motorway worked out at $20m per kilometre.

Christchurch City Council said getting more people cycling is key to addressing climate change, creating healthier communities and reducing congestion.

When the council first proposed the 13 on-road cycleways in 2013 they were supposed to cost $68.3m and take five years to complete.

The full 101km network of separated cycleways is now expected to be finished by 2029 – 11 years later than first thought.

In 2016 the cost rose to $162m because the council decided to separate the cycleways from roads, and two years later the cost rose to $283m.

At the time the council said the figure had increased because some routes could no longer run alongside the railway lines because the space was too long and narrow.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Part of Ferry Road between Fitzgerald Ave and St Asaph St has been given a facelift as the council makes temporary changes to create a buffer between cyclists and the road before committing to a permanent more expensive solution.

Unexpected repairs were also needed to pipes and footpaths, and some intersections needed traffic lights and roundabouts.

The council's latest 10-year budget, its long term plan, is now proposing to spend $185m to complete the network, on top of the $116m it has already spent.

The latest increase factors in $9.5m put aside to address any unforeseen events and another $5.5m, funded by the Crown, to improve safety at rail crossings along the Northern Line cycleway, council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said.

Of the $301m total cost, $187m has been funded by the government through a mix of shovel-ready funding and New Zealand Transport Agency money.

But city councillors Sam MacDonald and Phil Mauger believe it is irrelevant where the money has come from because ratepayers and taxpayers are the same people.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent making Christchurch a safer city for cyclists.

The pair wanted the council to use the government’s $71.5m of shovel-ready funding on the cycleways and then stop work on the rest of the programme – for a little while at least.

MacDonald wants the council to put the money into fixing roads instead, while Mauger would like it used to fund underground infrastructure.

MacDonald said residents regularly told him that the council needed to stop spending so much money on cycleways, but they were not being listened to.

“When you’ve got residents telling you every day not to spend money on cycleways, continually, and we do not listen, I’m not sure we’re representing them the best way we can.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Councillor Sam MacDonald believes more money should be spent on fixing roads rather than on cycleways.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union campaigns manager Louis Houlbrooke said the fact that some costs were being shouldered by taxpayers in other parts of the country, including communities that did not benefit from cycleways, did not justify the spend, and actually made it worse.

He said Christchurch City Council was the most indebted local authority in the country and the proposed spend on cycleways ran counter to any sensible strategy to rein in council finances.

“Cycleways may enjoy support from the minority of ratepayers who actually use them, but the average ratepayer considers them a nice-to-have.”

Cr Sara Templeton said the cycleway spend seemed like a large amount, but it was still a small proportion of the money spent on transport, and it was spread over a long period and heavily subsidised by the government.

Cr Mike Davidson was also unapologetic about the money being spent on the council’s cycleways.

LAUREN MENTJOX/SUPPLIED Councillor Mike Davidson, chair of the council’s transport committee, argues that each person travelling by bike is one less person in a car, a critical shift in habits needed to help mitigate climate change.

He said the council had been hearing negative comments from people about the cycleways for years, but the reality was that everyone benefited from cycling infrastructure.

“We’re trying to create a liveable city where people can walk, bike, take public transport or drive, if that is what they need to do.

“Until we provide infrastructure that allows people to do that and makes them feel safe to do it, it does not create a great environment.”

There are also climate change benefits, Davidson said.

He encouraged people to think that every cyclist they see was one less person sitting in their cars in traffic.

“Imagine if all those people were in cars – the city would be heading towards Auckland levels of congestion.”

According to the council’s cycle counters, 12,121 people cycled in Christchurch each day in February, up from 1612 in July 2016.

Don Babe, chairman of cycling advocacy group Spokes, said some cycleways were so popular they were facing capacity issues at certain times of the day.

The Quarryman’s Trail on Antigua St was starting to get crowded, and some cyclists had to wait three to four light phases to get across Moorhouse Avenue, he said.

“That level of service for a motor vehicle is considered to be a problem. We are having these issues now. It’s the cost of success.”

Council data backs this up. In August 2018, 45 cyclists were using Antigua St and in February this year that number had shot up to 573 a day.

*An earlier version of this story said the $290m Northern Corridor cost $29m a kilometre to build, it was in fact $18m a kilometre.