Prominent developers to build 110 homes on vacant central Christchurch block

Concept images of the planned development by a joint venture headed by Mike Greer and Richard Peebles.

A large swathe of central Christchurch land has been sold to two prominent developers – Mike Greer and Richard Peebles – who plan to build more than 100 homes alongside retail space.

Crown rebuild company Ōtākaro has sold the 8145 square metre site bordered by Gloucester, Madras and Armagh streets to a joint venture between the two developers. The sale price for the land has not been disclosed.

The land was initially set aside for an urban demonstration village that was a post-earthquake rebuild anchor project, but those plans were abandoned in 2015.

A sustainable housing proposal, announced in 2018, also failed to materialise.

The land was offered to the private market last month.

Greer said he had had his eye on the site for a long time, and detailed planning for the development will now begin, with work expected to start later this year.

ÅtÄkaro Limited/Supplied The land will have about 110 homes on it.

“We’re eager to get going as quickly as possible,” he said.

The developers are planning about 110 homes, with two-bedroom apartments above retail spaces as well as three-bedroom townhouses surrounding a communal garden.

Colliers agent Courtney Doig said nine “highly competitive” bids for the site were received, including three from Auckland.

Matthew Horncastle, director of Williams Corporation, which builds townhouses and apartments, previously expressed interest in the site and confirmed he had submitted a bid for it.

“We put in a very high offer with very favourable terms, but [Greer and Peebles] obviously presented a deal on the day that attracted the eyes of the Government,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful site,” Horncastle said.

He wished Greer and Peebles all the best. “I know they will do something that will be good for the city, but I'm still a little bit upset about it.”

Ōtākaro chief executive John Bridgman said it was a fantastic regeneration outcome for Christchurch to secure a mixed-use development.

“Having New Zealand’s largest independently-owned home builder partnering with the group behind the Riverside Market, McKenzie and Willis, and Little High Eatery developments means the site will be in the hands of proven performers,” he said.

Steve Evans, Fletcher Building’s residential and development chief executive, congratulated the new owners and confirmed his company did not make a bid.

Fletcher is building 68 homes about 100 metres south-west of the land bought by Greer and Peebles.

Those homes are part of the east frame housing development, where Feltcher has already built 172 homes.

In total, about 900 apartments, townhouses and terraced homes are planned for the east frame.

“Our plans are unaffected by this news,” Evans said.