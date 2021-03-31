Canterbury businesses less resilient despite weathering Covid climate

Tourism and Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash says the Government can not save every struggling tourism business.

Canterbury has weathered the first year of the Covid crisis with an increase in the number of its businesses, though the region is not as resilient as Auckland, a new report says.

The research, a business resilience index from data analysts Dot Loves Data, measures the effect of economic conditions on the nation's business sector.

It tracks the number of businesses opening and closing, business growth, stability, and demand.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff For lease signs in the Cathedral Junction tourist hub in central Christchurch.

On a scale from one to seven, the report gave Auckland’s business sector a resilience score of five, and both Canterbury and Wellington a three.

Canterbury had 1600 business closures during what the report calls the post-lockdown “hotspot” of August to November 2020, after Covid wage subsidies ended.

The number was the country’s second-highest behind Auckland.

The launch of new enterprises meant that by February this year, Canterbury had 2.1 per cent more businesses than in February 2020, the report says.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Cleaver & Co restaurant in central Christchurch closed last year, but its owners say their suburban Fox & Ferret restaurants are holding steady.

Scott Becker, who co-owns the Fox & Ferret restaurants in Riccarton and Shirley in suburban Christchurch, said they were “holding steady” after having to close their central city restaurant Cleaver & Co last year.

Being in locations next to shopping malls helped the restaurants, but they had found central city trading difficult “with key buildings missing like the stadium and the convention centre”.

“We are happy with how things are now, but they could also be better.”

Sarah Bennett Kaikōura’s business sector is one of the least resilient in the country, a new report shows.

He said they, like all hospitality businesses, were looking forward to New Zealand’s borders reopening.

The lockdowns had been very hard on the sector, he said, and it was “heartbreaking” for anyone to lose a business.

Becker also said the Government should change its “archaic” Easter trading laws “so we don’t have to turn away people wanting a meal”.

Justin Lester, of Dot Loves Data, said that despite the wage subsidy stabilising New Zealand businesses, “the current business cycle looks to have reached its peak and is currently trending downwards”.

The report says business performance nationally in 2021 and 2022 “still remains very uncertain”.

Least resilient across the country were businesses in the tourist-dependent regions of Kaikōura and Hurunui, while Queenstown has been supported by Government initiatives.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Covid was the last straw for some Christchurch businesses, says Leeann Watson, chief executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

Leeann​ Watson, chief executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, said Covid had been “the straw that broke the camel’s back” for some Christchurch businesses.

“In this city, we’ve been through a lot of adversity.”

Watson said some businesses had closed because they could not cope with any more uncertainty.

After the Covid lockdown, extra costs from minimum wage increases, extra sick days and climate change targets had added more pressure, she said.

“Small businesses in particular find it difficult to absorb additional costs – they just don’t have the margins and the resources to cope.”

She said the number of closures due to Covid could have been much worse and Canterbury businesses had “responded very well.”

Covid records showed the risk from Australian arrivals was very low and the planned trans-Tasman travel bubble would give businesses a big boost, she said.

Stuff Central Christchurch had empty streets during the Covid lockdown of April 2020.

Spending figures in the Dot Loves Data report show sales of clothing, food and alcohol, beauty treatments, luxury goods and DIY items did well nationally over spring and summer.

Spending was down on hotel and motel accommodation, restaurants, and tourist attractions.

Queenstown was the hardest hit centre with a 38 per cent drop in spending compared with the previous year.

This spending downturn suggests that despite Government support, Queenstown could have more business closures ahead, the report says.