Christchurch's new motorway - great commuters, but not for residents who cannot sleep from the noise

The Christchurch Northern Corridor runs near housing in Redwood for about 2km.

Christchurch's newest motorway is a panacea for those commuting via the north of the city. But those living next door to the Northern Corridor are upset at how noisy it is. Steven Walton reports.

Carolynne Som gets woken up at about 4.30am every morning by what some people in her neighbourhood call “the roar”.

Over her back fence is Christchurch’s newest motorway, the $290 million Northern Corridor.

“When it’s trucks going south, it sounds like an earthquake coming,” Som said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Northern Corridor opened in December, but many are unhappy about how noisy it is.

Earlier this week, Som and about 80 of her neighbours packed into a small church hall and spent nearly an hour pleading with officials to address the noise from the motorway.

Some residents say it is so bad it has affected their mental health.

For about two kilometres the 100kmh motorway, which opened late last year, runs within 100 to 200 metres of some houses in Redwood. About 23,000 cars use it each day.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) intends to add “low noise asphalt” to the motorway in October in an effort to address the noise.

Residents do not want to wait that long, something they made clear at the meeting.

STACY SQUIRES After four years of construction - and 50 years since the idea was considered - the new Christchurch Northern Corridor motorway opened to drivers, cyclists and walkers on December 17, 2020.

Local Papanui city councillor Mike Davidson supported that stance, writing on Facebook that the NZTA needs to temporarily reduce the motorway speed limit, “so these people can get some sleep at night”.

But officials at the meeting said reducing the speed to 80kmh would not create a noticeable difference.

Som, who with her husband Wayne, lives slightly north of the motorway's Prestons Rd overbridge, told the meeting how she thought the NZTA did not care, a claim met with applause.

Residents also cheered when she spoke of her experience of being woken by the noise.

Steven Walton/Stuff Carolynne Som told the meeting that noise from the motorway wakes her up most mornings at about 4.30am.

“It’s not actually a laughing matter – you come and live in one of our houses,” she challenged the officials.

Som told them she used an app on her phone to record the noise for about four minutes on Monday night.

She claimed the app recorded noise levels of 95db outside her dining room window and 79db inside her home. A standard vacuum cleaner produces about 75db of noise.

The motorway's noise is not supposed to have a 24-hour average above 57db.

Steven Walton/Stuff Residents packed a hall at the St Silas Church earlier this week.

Testing done near multiple homes close to the motorway showed it presently ranges between 54db and 61db.

An NZTA spokeswoman said their measurements were “much more accurate” than apps, which do not work in windy places at all.

The new low noise asphalt should make the noise drop between 5db and 7db, the spokeswoman said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Wayne Som is among the Redwood residents concerned about the noise from the nearby motorway.

Som said she felt her comments – and those made by other residents – were brushed off at the meeting.

“[My noise readings] got brushed off as ‘your app’s useless’, basically, but it's all I've got available to me,” she said.

Another resident, Anna Wu, said officials were “not ready to do anything”.

In a letter, read out at the meeting by another resident, Wu said her home had become an “irritable, stressful and tearful” place since the motorway opened.

“Please consider our voice and have empathy [for] us,” she said.

The NZTA spokeswoman said the agency was sympathetic to people’s concerns, but asked them to be aware work had not yet finished on the project.

Christchurch central Labour MP Duncan Webb, who chaired Wednesday’s meeting, described the night as “feisty”, saying people clearly cared about their homes.

He said the officials did well to come out and face the community.

Webb later wrote on Facebook that an action point from the meeting was to approach the NZTA about lowering the speed limit.

Dave Gardner, another resident at the meeting, said the noise caused anxiety for him.

“You cannot escape it, even in the front yard, so it’s everywhere. [I] open my bathroom window, I hear the noise,” he said.

“I’m 200 metres away.”