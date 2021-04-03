Controversial $301m cycleway project provides immense benefits but hurts businesses

Christchurch is to have 13 cycleways, but the cost of the project has repeatedly spiralled.

Christchurch’s $301 million cycleway programme has been controversial from the moment it was first proposed. Some say the cycleways are a gigantic waste of money and are hurting businesses, but others say the benefits are immense. Tina Law reports.

Christchurch’s cycleways have opened up new parts of the city for Diana Proctor​.

The 70-year-old cyclist can now ride far further and explore more widely with less risk.

This week she cycled 27 kilometres from her central city home to Halswell and back again, using the cycleways. She would never have contemplated doing this without them.

“They just make it positively safer.”

A number of other cyclists, all aged over 60, joined Proctor on her Halswell joyride. Each week they come together to explore the city’s ever-growing cycleway network.

The Wednesday Wheelies group was created about three years ago when the Papanui Parallel cycleway, from Northlands Mall through St Albans to the central city, was completed.

Diana Proctor, 70, is exploring new parts of Christchurch thanks to the council's cycleways.

Cycling enthusiast Robert Fleming​, who maps out the group’s weekly routes, says about 45 people belong to the group and 20 to 30 people turn up to ride each week.

Many of them have started cycling purely because of the cycleways. They feel safe to pedal again.

The oldest members of the group are in their 80s and half of them live alone, so not only does the cycling give them exercise, it provides them with new friends and much-needed company, Fleming says. They usually find time to stop at a local café somewhere along the route too.

Fleming says the cycleways are “pure pleasure”.

But not everyone holds those views.

Many say they are too expensive, over-engineered and the city cannot afford them. Businesspeople and residents have long complained about losing much-needed car parks and customers.

Business owners along the Papanui Parallel say their turnover dropped during construction and has never recovered.

Coco Gifts owner Liz van Montfort​ says turnover for her Rutland St business has dropped 20 to 30 per cent since the cycleway was installed and became operational in 2017, and it has never recovered.

She has learned to live with the cycleway, but says some aspects of the design are dangerous, and have caused injury to customers.

Access to businesses has also been compromised by the design of the cycleway, van Montfort says. She also believes there need to be slow cycle zones around schools and shops for safety.

Ma Baker owner Paul Garven says the Papanui Parallel cycleway has led to a drop in turnover.

Paul Garven, who has operated Ma Baker at Edgeware Village for more than eight years, says his turnover dropped $2500 a week when the cycleway was being built along Colombo St and his business has never fully recovered.

Turnover is still about $1500 down each week.

“People just don’t want to come into the area.”

He says the notion that cyclists will stop and shop has not come to fruition.

“All we see are cyclists in the morning going to work and in the evening coming back home. They don’t stop.”

He cannot understand why the council is so intent on building expensive cycleways when for a fraction of a cost they could chuck some green paint on the road and be done with it.

“I can’t understand why they are wasting such a lot of money ruining businesses, taking away parks from residential areas. That money could be spent on better things. It’s such a waste of money.

“Lets have cycleways, but there is a more cost-effective way of doing it.”

Meshino Cafe owner Gaby Topp says she thought the cycleway would lead to a drop in revenue, but luckily for her business it has not.

However, she believes the cycleways are under-utilised and are a complete waste of money.

“We see 10 bikes a day going past.”

However, a kilometre up the road, the council’s cycle counter at the Rutland Reserve recorded an average of 406 cyclists a day using the route, up from 165 in August 2017.

The Quarryman's Trail cycleway on Antigua St is popular with cyclists. In February 573 cyclists were using it each day.

Some cycleways are so popular they are at capacity at some points during the day, Don Babe, chairman of cycling advocacy group Spokes, says.

The Quarryman’s Trail along Antigua St is getting crowded and some cyclists have to wait three to four light phases to get across Moorhouse Ave in the morning.

The council’s cycle counter backs this up. In August 2018, 45 cyclists were using Antigua St and in February this year that number had risen to 573 a day.

Babe says the council needs to look at making the light phases a little longer to allow more cyclists to get through the intersection.

“That level of service for a motor vehicle is considered to be a problem. We are having these issues now. It’s the cost of success.”

South Hagley Park cycleway is also popular, with 1475 cyclists a day using the route in February, compared to 432 in 2017.

Overall, 12,121 people are cycling in Christchurch each day, up from 1612 in July 2016, according to council cycle counters.

Cost increases

The council's full network of 13 cycleways, covering 101km, is now forecast to be completed in 2029 – 11 years after they were supposed to be finished when they were first proposed in 2013.

Back then the budget was $68.3m and opinion was divided. Since then the budget has skyrocketed 340 per cent to $301m and opinion is arguably even more divided.

Council staff have tried hard to justify the increases over the years. In 2016, when the cost rose to $162m, this was because the council decided to separate the cycleways from the road.

Two years later when the cost rose again, to $283m, it was because some routes could no longer run alongside the railway lines because the space was too narrow and long. Unexpected repairs were also needed to pipes and footpaths and some intersections needed traffic lights and roundabouts.

Christchurch City Council will spend $301m constructing 13 major cycleway routes by 2029.

The council's latest 10-year budget, the long term plan, is now proposing to spend $185m to complete the network, on top of the $116m it has already spent.

The latest increase factors in $9.5m put aside to address any unforeseen events and another $5.5m, funded by the Crown, to improve safety at rail crossings along the Northern Line cycleway, council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis says.

The council is quick to point out a big portion of the $301m spend has and will come from the Government, not ratepayers – $187m in fact.

Ratepayers will front up with $55m of the proposed $185m planned for cycleways in the next 10 years. The rest has been funded by the Government through a mix of shovel-ready funding and money from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

But to some, including Christchurch city councillors Sam MacDonald​ and Phil Mauger it is irrelevant where the money has come from because ratepayers and taxpayers are the same people.

The pair want the council to use the Government’s $71.5m of shovel-ready funding on the cycleways and then stop work on the rest of the programme – for a little while at least.

MacDonald believes the council should put the money into fixing roads instead.

Mauger says the council is too hell-bent on building nice to have assets above the ground when it should be focusing on the unsexy underground infrastructure.

MacDonald says residents tell him every day the council needs to stop spending so much money on cycleways, but they are not being listened to.

Contentious issue

Cycleways are one of the most long-running contentious issues the city has faced, yet the council is pushing ahead, determined to complete the network.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel questions why people would want the council to stop a project that is only part-way through. The entire network needs to be completed so the vision can be fully realised with connecting routes.

“I have taken the position that you can’t, and I wouldn’t want to, stop a programme of work of that nature.”

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel says she biked everywhere growing up in Christchurch.

Dalziel says the cycleway programme is a legacy project that will stand the city in good stead for a long time in the future.

In 2019, the council declared a climate emergency and set a target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. It also plans to halve emissions by 2030 from 2016/17 levels. Transport creates the lion’s share of Christchurch’s emissions, at 54 per cent.

People also need to realise the Government will make a decision at some point to ban the importing of cars fuelled by fossil fuels, Dalziel says. Cars will be more expensive to buy and run.

“The economics is going to change. Should we not invest now in infrastructure that supports our city being the cycling city it always was?

”Life as we know it is changing. We have got obligations to get to net zero emissions and that means that there will be restrictions on what people will be able to drive in the future.

“For me I’m thinking of the legacy for the future of Christchurch, I’m not thinking about the immediacy of it now.”

Dalziel grew up cycling around Christchurch. Her parents did not buy a car until she was 14 (when their seventh child came along).

She did not get one herself until she was in her 30s.

“As a family we biked everywhere. You could see that the Dalziels were there because there would be a bunch of bikes lined up against the fence. This city is easy to cycle around.”

But fast-forward a few decades, and households now often have multiple cars parked up the driveway because they are cheaper to own and run.

Cantabrians love their cars. Ministry of Transport figures show 501,163 cars were registered in Canterbury in 2019, compared to Wellington residents, who owned 309,185 cars.

As a result, Dalziel says, our roads have become less safe and parents do not want their children cycling to school any more. This is where safe, separated cycleways come in.

Cycleway progress

Four cycleways are fully completed: Uni-cycle from Canterbury University to the central city; Quarryman’s Trail from Halswell to the city; Little River Link connecting Prebbleton and Wigram to the city; and the Papanui Parallel.

Four are partially complete: Rapanui Shag Rock from Ferrymead Bridge to the city; Heathcote Expressway connecting the suburb to the city via Ferrymead, Opawa and Woolston; Northern Line from Belfast to the city; Southern Lights from Beckenham to the city.

Two are under construction: Nor’ West Arc connecting Princess Margaret Hospital to the Northern Line in Papanui; and South Express connecting Templeton, Hornby, Sockburn and Middleton to Riccarton, Addington and the city.

All of these, apart from Southern Lights, will be completed by 2024.

Canterbury Charity Hospital founder Phil Bagshaw, left, and manager Carl Shaw are worried about the effect of a new proposed cycleway.

Wheels to Wings, from the airport to the Northern Line at Papanui via Harewood Rd, is out for consultation and work is expected to start in 2022.

The Avon Ōtākaro Route linking New Brighton to the city via the Avon River corridor and the Ōpāwaho River Route, along the Heathcote River near Princess Margaret Hospital to the estuary at Ferrymead will be finished by 2029, along with the Southern Lights.

Each time the council proposes a new cycleway plan there is opposition. The $19m Wheels to Wings is the latest route to court controversy.

Copenhagen Bakery owner Donna Thomsen was concerned the cycleway would “annihilate” her business and the Canterbury Charity Hospital feared the design would put the safety of patients at risk and put its entire operation in jeopardy.

Donna Thomsen, owner of Copenhagen Bakery, is upset about a proposed new cycleway on Harewood Rd, which will mean on-street car parks outside her business are lost.

Meetings have been held and residents are up in arms. They say they never see cyclists on Harewood Rd, but others say that is because it is too dangerous. More than 1200 submissions have been handed in to council.

While the council is spending $185m in the next 10 years on completing the cycleway network, another $57m will be spent on other projects classified as “improvements for cycling”. This includes providing links between cycleways – bringing the total spend to get more people on bikes to $242m between 2021 and 2031.

The spending needs to stop, says Mauger, but cycling advocates are applauding the spend-up and many wish the cycleways had been completed much sooner.

Babe says Spokes is always looking to get the best outcomes for cyclists in the shortest period of time, but they realise they need to be realistic about what the city can afford.

A section of Ferry Rd between Fitzgerald Ave and St Asaph St has been given a zany facelift as the council makes temporary changes to create a buffer between cyclists and the road before committing to a permanent, more expensive solution.

Cr Sara Templeton, who has steadfastly supported cycleways over the years, says while $301m is a big number, it’s still a small proportion of the transport spend and has been spread over a long time while being heavily subsidised by the Government.

She uses the cycleways to commute into town most days after taking up cycling again in the last few years.

“I’ve had to be a bit more organised – but I’ve saved so much money now I’m not running a car, and I’m much healthier too.”

She says she is also increasingly concerned about her carbon footprint and the city her kids will inherit.

“It’s one way I can do my part to fight climate change. How can I not change what I do when there is so much at stake?”