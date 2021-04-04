Christchurch's Metro Sports Facility to be known as Parakiore

Construction is continuing on the Metro Sports Facility, which will soon have a new name.

Local rūnanga have gifted the name Parakiore to Christchurch’s Metro Sports Facility.

City councillors are set to meet on Thursday this week to formally sign off on the name for the earthquake rebuild anchor project, which will include a 10-lane, 50-metre pool with 1000 seats for spectators; a 20m by 25m diving pool; five hydroslides; and several indoor courts for various sports.

Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre, as it will be officially known, is due to open in early 2023 and the ongoing construction is being managed by Crown agency Ōtākaro. The Christchurch City Council will operate it.

Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri chose the name Parakiore as a tribute to the youngest son of Tūrākautahi, the Ngāi Tahu chief who built Kaiapoi Pa in the 1700s.

Work to include the name and its background was carried out by the Matapopore Charitable Trust, a trust set up by Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri to oversee the implementation of its cultural values into the city's anchor projects.

Ōtākaro Ltd Roof trusses go up at Christchurch's long-awaited Metro Sports Facility.

A public council report described Parakiore as a man of great strength and amazing speed as a runner. He was known his prowess, agility and quick-thinking.

In a presentation from the Matapopore Charitable Trust, provided in the report, they explain a narrative linked to Parakiore which tells the story of “resiliency, determination and agility”.

Parakiore was once embroiled in a battle and chased along Moeraki beach, but was able to sprint away so quickly that his speed was said to be the same as a spark igniting dried flax, which was commonly used as a fire starter.

“Parakiore is a legend, a hero from the 18th century and his proverb has been handed down from generation to generation.”

Council staff note in the report that using Parakiore's name pays homage to an important battle in the history of Ngāi Tahu.

Heathcote councillor Sara Templeton said there were thousands of large buildings in Christchurch, but only a few had Māori names.

“Here’s the next opportunity to recognise the broader heritage of our city," she said in a post on Facebook.