New Linwood pool on track for end-of-year opening

An artist's impression of the Linwood pool, due to open in late 2021.

A new $22 million pool in Linwood is taking group bookings as it prepares to open to the public later this year.

The Te Pou Toetoe, Linwood Pool, complex is under construction and contractor Apollo Projects Limited is shifting its focus to the inside of the project, after putting up the walls and the roof of the new facility.

The pools are in place too.

The facility will have a multi-use 25-metre lane pool, a deep-water splash pool, a family spa pool, learn-to-swim pool, and a pool for toddlers.

It will also have community meeting rooms and a kitchen.

The Christchurch City Council is already recruiting managers for the new pool and will advertise for workers, lifeguards, fitness instructors and customer service workers in May and June.

“Work on the facility is progressing really well and we’re on track to have it open later this year,’’ the council’s head of recreation, sports and events, Nigel Cox, said.

Groups wanting to book space at the pool could now email the council to express interest, he said. Times for Swimssmart swimming lessons would also be released later this year.

Linwood College principal Richard Edmundson toured the pool last week and said it was exciting to see a "community-building resource” at the heart of the community.

“Our children will really enjoy and receive good learning from Te Pou Toetoe, and then to hear that the council wishes to employ local members of the community as staff for this facility – now that is the icing on the cake," he said.

The pool is being built on the corner of Linwood Ave and Smith St. The site was selected for the project in 2018.