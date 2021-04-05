Former YHA hostel in central Christchurch could be sold by city council

Rolleston House was built in 1900 and its future is now up for public consultation.

A central Christchurch heritage building used as a hostel for more than 100 years could be sold by the city council.

As part of consultation for its major 10-year budget, the Christchurch City Council has released a list of 62 properties it intends to sign long-term leases on or sell off.

The list accounts for less than 1 per cent of the council’s overall property portfolio. Most of the sites are vacant land, but not all.

One building on the list is Rolleston House at 5 Worcester St, which has been used as a hostel since 1919. The council purchased the building in 1974.

READ MORE:

* Construction of Tekapo youth hostel six months behind schedule

* Youth Hostel Association's lease on historic Christchurch building up for grabs after more than 40 years

* Rescue group wants to buy Christchurch's McLean's Mansion for $1

* Former Cera staff face high-powered investigation



Bruce Rendall, the council's head of facilities, property and planning, said the building's previous tenant was the Youth Hostel Association (YHA), but the lease expired on November 30 last year.

It has been vacant since then.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff It was used by the Youth Hostel Association between 1974 and 2020.

The council had contacted organisations with a possible interest in using the building, but those attempts were unsuccessful, he said. The council also reviewed its own potential uses, but no unmet need was identified.

Rolleston House was built in 1900 and is listed as a heritage building by the council.

In 1919, it was sold to Canterbury College and became a university men's hostel.

That closed in 1974 and the council then took over ownership and began its lease with the YHA.

Rendall said if a decision was made to sell the building, there were protections on it through the district plan.

STUFF The 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes dramatically changed Christchurch's landscape, with many heritage buildings lost.

"We would consider including further encumbrances on [the] title to protect the heritage values," he added.

The rateable value of the building is $1.8 million.

Rendall emphasised that no decision to sell the building had been made.

Conversely, the council wants to hear what the community would like to do with it.

Members of the public can provide feedback on the building's future, along with other elements of the council's 10-year budget, through the Have Your Say page on the council website.

Consultation closes on April 18.

City councillor Sara Templeton said in a Facebook post she wondered if it would be better to retain public ownership and lease parts of Rolleston House to a wide range of community groups who were struggling.

Grant Matthew/Stuff The council will either award a long-term lease or sell Rolleston House in central Christchurch.

However, she also questioned whether it could be used by a private owner for a boutique hotel or business offices.

Alongside Rolleston House, the council has proposed disposing of another heritage building – the Coronation Hall at 71 Domain Tce in Spreydon.

The hall was built in 1911 to commemorate the coronation of King George V, who was the grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II.

The hall has been vacant since 2015, when it was badly damaged by a fire.

Overall, the total list of properties the council hopes to lease or sell has a rateable value of $24.5m.

The council had “conservatively” budgeted to make $15m from leasing or selling in the next two years, Rendall said.

It was likely not all the 62 properties listed in the 10-year budget would be sold.

"Consultation often reveals viable alternatives and the council is open to exploring these," he said.