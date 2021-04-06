Bold plan to 'roll' 115-year-old building out of stadium demolition zone

Frank Film looks at the last-ditch effort to save a heritage building from the giant footprint of Christchurch’s new multi-arena stadium.

Jack it up, slide it back, swivel the wheels 45 degrees, then roll it up to 300 metres to the back door of the Transitional Cathedral.

That's Ashley Wilson's plan for saving a more than 115-year-old central Christchurch heritage building threatened with demolition.

“It sounds really easy,” the Lewis Bradford engineer says. “All we need to do is make sure it is well tied together, and has got some good foundations.”

“Easy” may be stretching the point, but with the 1905 NG building in Madras St needing to make way for the new $473 million multi-use arena is, Wilson believes it is a feasible option.

The historic warehouse, home to NG Boutique since 2005, has been on the knife-edge of planned demolition since 2012.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Land Information NZ has given notice of its intention to use the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act to buy the NG building on Madras St.

It was then, during a television announcement, that co-owners Roland Logan and Sharon Ng learned their building was in the footprint of the planned stadium in the new Christchurch Central Recovery Plan.

By this time, Logan had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars strengthening the building – bolting kauri floors to brick walls, interior posts to their exterior counterparts, new angle brackets to the facade and an added steel exoskeleton for extra strength.

With about 70 per cent of Christchurch’s inner city buildings gone or tagged for demolition, it became a post-earthquake hub for designers, architects and artists – as well as the NG Boutique – as a symbol of heritage resilience and continuity.

“We've worked so hard to save the building,” Ng says. “We’re fully tenanted – it just doesn’t make sense.”

Following the release of the new recovery plan, a senior executive from Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority told Logan the building could be incorporated into the stadium design.

Supplied This shows the preferred design concept developed by stadium architects Populous, with an added annotation showing the location of the NG building. The Christchurch City Council says here the arena is in a “sub-optimal position".

“Then, in 2017, they suddenly changed their minds and wanted to purchase the building,” Logan says. After his lawyer became involved, the Crown revised its plans again – a 2020 stadium mock-up shows the building in situ.

In February, Land Information NZ (Linz) confirmed the building needed to be acquired “urgently” for the successful delivery of the stadium.

It has since issued a notice of intention to take the land in the first step in compulsory acquisition, made possible under the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Act and the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act.

“I find those Acts incredibly draconian,” Logan says. “Where you can take somebody's private property then you have to fight it out in the courts afterwards to get compensation – that belongs to totalitarian states.”

This last bid, to move the building a few hundred metres north, is not without precedent.

In 2010, Auckland's historic Birdcage pub – the former Rob Roy Hotel – was moved 40 metres to make way for work on the Victoria Park tunnel, then back again.

It is a win-win solution for the NG owners.

“We always said to the Crown, we were willing to sell the building as long as it wasn't pulled down,” Logan says. “It doesn’t need to be a battle ... The last thing we want to do is hold up the stadium.”

Logan and Ng are once again in consultation with Linz. The Crown has stated its preference is to acquire the property “by agreement.”

