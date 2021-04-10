Restoration of Edmonds band rotunda in the 'final phases'

The Edmonds band rotunda is nearly restored.

Christchurch's heritage-listed Edmonds band rotunda is expected to reopen in the next two months.

The category-2 heritage building, built in 1929, was written off after the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

Restoration of the rotunda has been ongoing since March 2020. The latest milestone in the project has been the reinstatement of lights on the rotunda's columns, which have once again made the structure a clear nighttime beacon.

“We’re in the final phases of construction and detailed finishing works, with additional extensive landscaping ongoing concurrently," the council's capital delivery community manager, Darren Moses, said.

The opening of the rotunda was expected to happen in the one to two months, he said.

Press Archives/Stuff The Edmonds band rotunda pictured in August 1932.

Local community groups, supported by the Linwood-Central-Heathcote community board, will hold a soft-launch to celebrate the opening.

“This project will be fully completed within the original budget set in the Long Term Plan," Moses said.

Once opened, the rotunda is expected to be used for performances, wedding photos and as a sheltered spot for people to sit and relax.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff The rotunda in its damaged state, shortly after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

It will have lightweight roll-up panel screens to protect it from bad weather. Moses said these would be installed once the plaster and paint on the new columns had cured.

The structure's original copper-sheathed dome, which weighs 80 tonnes, was saved in 2012 and was lifted back into place for the first time in November last year.

The overall restoration work on the rotunda has faced lengthy delays.

The council agreed the rotunda would be restored in 2016, but the work never began due to “budgetary reasons”.

In 2019 the council budgeted for the work, and in February this year the project got a $1m donation from the Canterbury Earthquake Appeal Trust.

The rotunda was built in 1929 as a gift to the city from businessman and philanthropist Thomas Edmonds, of powder and cookbook fame, to mark his 50 years of business in the city.