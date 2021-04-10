Six firearms found at Christchurch property during police search warrant

A man was arrested and six firearms were found at a Christchurch property. (File photo).

One person was arrested and six firearms were found during a police raid in Christchurch.

The weapons were seized during a search warrant at a property on Wainoni Rd on Friday.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

The Armed Offenders Squad attended as a precaution, but no shots were fired, a police spokeswoman said.

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday.