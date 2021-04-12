Proposed closure of Christchurch mobile library another loss for elderly

Russley Village manager Tim Dearsley talks to Stuff about the impact losing Christchurch's mobile library service will have on his retirement village.

Anne Brown loves reading, but at 93 she relies on a mobile library bus to bring the books to her.

The Russley Village resident is one of many users of the $91,000 per year service the Christchurch City Council is proposing to scrap as part of its next 10-year budget.

With key services such as post shops and banks shutting down, pensioners like Brown are upset at the thought of losing the mobile library that keeps their brains “agile” while unable to drive about town.

Her village is one of 19 locations the bus visits each week.

Her former Canterbury University academic husband Colin is in 24-hour care in the same village, so Brown chooses his books – usually about history and biographies – to take to him on a Monday afternoon.

“The library is one of the really lovely things we just enjoy so much.”

The librarian often brought them books she knew they would like, and helped them find large print books.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Russley Village resident and keen reader Anne Brown relies on the Christchurch City Council mobile bus to borrow books for she and her husband.

“I do hope it carries on. Let’s save the bus.”

Noel Strack, 95, and his wife Valerie, 92, found the library a vital way to keep their minds active – particularly with failing sight and hearing, and an inability to drive or catch the bus.

Without mental stimulation, it led to elderly people becoming depressed and withdrawn, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Losing the mobile bus would be one more loss for the elderly residents of Christchurch, Russley Village manager Tim Dearsley says.

“When we heard they were thinking of closing the library, I thought ‘Oh golly, that’s another thing’.”

Russley Village manager Tim Dearsley said the village’s residents, aged 70 and up, could be found waiting at the road for the library’s arrival.

Losing it would be another thing for them to come to terms with, he said.

Mount Pleasant mum Kylie Kamo had been using the service to foster her three children’s passion for reading for 10 years.

“It’s a really cool community connection where everyone meets once a week to chat about books and say ‘hello’.

The bus visits the local school every Tuesday, which was invaluable because there was no nearby library in the hilltop suburb.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mt Pleasant School pupil Ana Kamo, 10, loves that the mobile librarian keeps books on hold she knows she will love.

“It was also brilliant during the earthquake period ... a real lifesaver when so many libraries were gone.”

It offered a personal touch at a time when main libraries were becoming automated.

“I just know it will never come back once it’s gone.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mt Pleasant School pupils Lochlan Thomson-Dent, 10, left, and Callum Thomson-Dent, 10, keep their passion for reading thanks to the mobile library bus.

Her daughter, Ana, 10, said she loved that she could put books on hold and they would “turn up right outside my school”.

“I like going in the school holidays too, and the librarian Sarah is really nice and keeps books aside that she thinks I’d like.”

Christchurch City Council head of libraries Carolyn Robertson said the mobile library van – a donated diesel Mercedes Sprint due for replacement in 2022 – visited rest homes, social housing and areas a long distance from local libraries.

Its last vehicle was replaced in December 2012. It was proposed the service would be discontinued from July 2022 to coincide with the retirement of the current bus.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The mobile library van parks up at 19 locations in the city, including at retirement villages like Russley.

She knew many customers valued the service but the council would explore alternative ways to meet their needs if it was discontinued.

This could include an outreach and learning service to rest homes, prisons, special needs centres, pre-schools, and schools, attending a range of community events, finding relatives to collect books on behalf, and group library visits.

Submissions on the council’s long-term plan close on Sunday. Submitters would be able to speak to the council at hearings in May, and a final decision would be made in June.