First flurries of snow for southern ski fields

Winter has come early at Porters Alpine Resort in Canterbury as snow falls on Tuesday.

Ski slopes around the South Island have experienced their first autumn snowfall of 2021, bringing much excitement to the skifields.

Porters Alpine Resort general manager John Nicholson said it was exciting to see the first snowfall at the Canterbury resort on Tuesday, and the operations team was busy preparing the mountain for the winter.

“The cooler weather and snow flurries at this time of year indicate potential for a great season ahead, and we cannot wait,” Nicholson said.

The skifield anticipated opening to the public on June 25.

The resort shared a video on Facebook of gentle snow falling, captioning it: “The first snowflakes of autumn touching down this afternoon!”

According to MetService data, the last snowfall at the skifield was September last year.

Further south, popular ski areas in Queenstown and Wānaka were also experiencing snowfall forecasted to reach up to 10 to 15 centimetres.

The Remarkables skifield manager Ross Lawrence, near Queenstown, said in a Facebook video post that 1 to 2cm of snow had fallen on the mountain on Tuesday morning.

“This is all exciting stuff as we work into winter,” Lawrence said.

It contrasted to tinder dry conditions across Otago and Canterbury that triggered an urgent warning from Fire and Emergency New Zealand last week.

The risk of fire in most areas reached extreme levels, while Christchurch experienced its driest March in 12 years with only 18.2 millimetres of rain – about half the average rainfall (35.5mm) for March.

Supplied Cardrona Alpine Resort, between Queenstown and Wānaka, also experienced its first snowfall on Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the last two weeks were “quite dry and warm”, with minimum temperatures not dropping.

However, this week was a “different story”.

Snow at the South Island’s skifields was not uncommon at this time of year, although it normally came with a cold southerly change from the south, which was not the case on Tuesday.

Supplied/Stuff Snowfall at Treble Cone ski field near Wānaka on Tuesday.

“We are heading towards the time of year when we are getting snow... It’s a hint we’re heading towards the ski season,” Ferris said.

Heavy rain warnings issued by MetService along the ranges of Westland on the West Coast were expected to last till about 3pm, while 541 lightning strikes were recorded by MetService in two hours.

Further heavy rainfall could be possible there before the end of the week, Ferris said.

Skifields could also expect to see more snow later in the week.

The “unsettled period of weather” was expected to continue through to next week.

Temperatures in Christchurch were expected to stay about 20C, with “no real southerly to bring the chill”, Ferris said.