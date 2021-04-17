Champion Christchurch boxing trainer Peter Bell selflessly trained aspiring fighters from his backyard gym

A young Peter Bell in his corner during a fight in Greymouth.

OBITUARY: Boxing was Peter Bell’s​ lifelong passion and it surged through his blood. Four generations of his family had New Zealand championships, and Bell himself represented his country on the international stage.

But he gave much more than his fighting prowess to the sport, selflessly training many aspiring young boxers – many of whom went on to win national championships – free of charge from his back yard in Christchurch for more than 40 years.

Former Canterbury Boxing Association president Julian Scully​ said Bell was a well-respected coach and was never short of helpful advice for fighters.

“His boxing knowledge was awesome, he was always making us work on the jab.

“The jab was always important [to him] because he [liked] scientific boxing, so [using] a lot of skill, and it all led off the jab. There were a lot of champions that he produced from [his] gym.”

Bell was not only a great coach, Scully said, but also a great guy, and was known to take struggling boxers from other clubs under his wing.

“He always took his time to say ‘gidday’ and see how you were going, he’d always call you ‘champ’ ...

“He’d give you tips on the things you needed to work on and let you know you can go further and [you should] look at setting some goals.”

The boxing mentor and father of four died in Christchurch on March 14, aged 78.

CHRIS BELL/SUPPLIED/Stuff Peter Bell, receiving an award for over 44 years of service to Canterbury boxing. Left to right: Kevin Rickerby, and Bell’s sons Greg Bell and Tony Bell.

Peter Bell was born to parents Frank and Margaret Bell​ in Greymouth on September 16, 1942, one of eight children.

An adventurous child, he loved swimming and hunting with his father and siblings.

He also enjoyed rugby and boxing, which he carried on throughout his twenties.

His sporting prowess came in spite of having a love of ice cream, which stemmed from growing up with a father who ran his own milk bar on the West Coast.

CHRIS BELL/SUPPLIED Bell, top right, alongside his fellow NZ boxing teammates during an amateur tour of Australia in 1963.

In 1963 Bell moved north to Hamilton to train and live with Commonwealth Games boxer turned-trainer Eddie Morrison​. The move paid off, and he made the New Zealand boxing team that year, touring Australia.

“He was very proud to wear the fern and represent his country,” son Chris said.

The following year Bell met Patricia Chambers​ at a party​, who was in her second year of her teacher training at college. It was love at first sight and the pair began dating.

After graduating, Chambers took a job at Awakeri School​ in the Bay of Plenty, with Bell working at the Matahena Dam​ about 26 kilometres to the south. The pair continued to date and later married on January 8, 1966 in nearby Edgecumbe.

CHRIS BELL/SUPPLIED Patricia and Bell met in Hamilton in 1964, marrying two years later in nearby Edgecumbe.

They had four children together – Tony​ in 1968, Greg​ the following year, Paige​ the year after that and then Chris​ in 1972 after the young family had moved to Christchurch.

Three years later, they settled in Rose St in Somerfield, and Bell set up a boxing gym in the back yard.

“There was no such word as ‘can’t’, no shortcuts and no excuses. It was a very successful boxing gym, having many New Zealand champions and representatives,” Chris said.

“Dad spent time as the New Zealand assistant coach as a reward for his coaching skills. The true success was measured by the kids who walked in with problems but walked out as good men.”

CHRIS BELL/SUPPLIED Bell with his wife Patricia and children Greg, Chris, Paige and Tony.

Chris said his father was also widely known for his unorthodox cure for ailments.

“His medicines of choice were a comfrey poultice, garlic, cayenne pepper and apple cider vinegar.”

Bell’s longevity with Canterbury boxing saw him made a patron of the region’s association, and he was also awarded a plaque in recognition of his services.

“An inspirational role model to the generations of young boxers he has encouraged and coached. This award acknowledges and celebrates Peter’s selfless contribution to the association in a variety of roles over 44 years,” it read.

Bell worked many years in the freezing works in Belfast, Christchurch, and took on a variety of jobs during the off-season.

He was a panel beater by trade but also tried his hand at welding, concreting, fishing, plastering and personal training, and also had his own lawn mowing, sawmill and gourmet foods businesses.

“He loved a laugh, didn’t mind a few pigs’ ears and stayed young by spending time with his children, grandchildren and a lot of his boxers who had now turned into men,” Chris said.

Bell is survived by Patricia and their four children.