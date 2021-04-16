Coffee jars full of holy bones and relics unearthed from Catholic cathedral

Catholic Diocese of Christchurch archivist Triona Doocey goes through some of the relics unearthed during demolition of the Catholic cathedral.

Demolition workers at Christchurch’s Catholic cathedral have unearthed ancient holy relics and bones stored in two Greggs coffee jars that have remained undisturbed beneath the historic building for more than 40 years.

The holy relics, which include bones purportedly from saints and apostles of Jesus, were placed in coffee jars, put in a metal container and then buried beneath an inch of concrete in the cathedral in April 1975.

The relics were purchased in the 19th century by Bishop John Grimes, Christchurch’s first Catholic bishop, during his travels in Europe to raise money for a new cathedral.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff One jar is full of bones purportedly from saints and apostles of Jesus purchased in the nineteenth century.

They were on display in the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament until the 1970s, when holy relics went out of fashion in the Catholic church.

The relics were then placed under concrete in a chapel of the cathedral as they had to be buried in sacred ground.

Catholic Diocese of Christchurch archivist Triona Doocey said the location of the relics was known, and she had expected them to be unearthed during demolition of the earthquake-damaged building on Barbadoes St.

But she had not expected them to be stored in coffee jars.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Another jar is full of special, decorative metal containers for holy relics.

One large coffee jar was full of various bone fragments, including vertebrae, and another smaller jar was full of small metal containers for holy relics, known as reliquaries.

A bottle contained a piece of paper that had not yet been removed for examination and another jar contained a statement from 1975 describing the objects.

“I was very surprised because I was not sure what I was going to find,” Doocey said.

“To see actual fragments and the little reliquaries, to see a jar of them, and a coffee jar of all things [was unexpected].”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The relics are all detailed in certificates obtained in the nineteenth century when the relics were purchased.

Doocey would now carefully unpack all the items and identify them using a book of certificates for the relics compiled by Bishop Grimes. During the demolition process, water got into the metal container and damaged some objects.

“We will tidy them up, clean them up and then repackage them safely so, no matter what gets thrown at them in the next cathedral, they will hopefully survive.

“It gives us an opportunity to classify and catalogue everything and capture that information for the future, so in 300 years time the archivist will know exactly what is there.

“Then we will rebury them under the new cathedral”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Some of the decorative metal containers are labelled with the name of the saint whose bones they may contain.

The Catholic diocese plans to build a new cathedral on the corner of Armagh and Colombo streets in the city centre.

She said the relics were meaningful because they represented a tangible connection with significant figures in the Catholic faith.

“We have a connection to the apostles, who were contemporaries of Jesus and went out and evangelised afterwards.

“It is incredible, in little old New Zealand, to have that connection to those original apostles.”