Concern over tobacco restrictions: 'People will take money from more important things'

The Cancer Society wants a huge reduction in the number of stores that are allowed to sell tobacco. Between 3,000 and 4,000 shops sell tobacco in New Zealand, but the Society would like that to drop as low as 200 to 300.

Christchurch dairy owners fear for the future of their businesses if the Government proceeds with radical proposals to limit tobacco sales to specific R18 stores or pharmacies.

The Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan proposals, which were put to the public in a discussion document on Thursday, also propose banning the sale of tobacco to new smokers, reducing the amount of nicotine in products, and banning filters in cigarettes.

About 20 per cent of sales for Christchurch dairy owner Jig Joni​ were for vaping products, but he still made the vast majority of his income from tobacco sales.

Forty-five to 60 per cent of his customers at the Wairakei Convenience store came to buy cigarettes, and often brought other products such as milk and bread at the same time, he said.

READ MORE:

* Vaping ban in Hamilton back on city council agenda

* Vaping crackdown: Advertising ban 'goes against freedom of expression'

* Vaping crackdown: new law will ban under-18s and advertising



STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Wairakei Convenience store owner Jig Joni says he's concerned about proposed restrictions on tobacco sales as it makes up most of his business.

Joni thought vaping was worse than smoking because it was “pure chemical”, and he was concerned that the proposed changes would affect his business.

“I’m not sure what will happen to our future.”

Aorangi dairy owner Mei Fang​ was worried a rise in tobacco prices could encourage more burglaries.

She had experienced three burglaries in the 13 years she had owned the dairy.

However, she also worried that business would “drop really quick” if the new policies were introduced.

A Cancer Society paper, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal in 2018, suggested most Christchurch dairy owners wanted to keep selling tobacco, despite the many robberies.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Tara Aitcheson stopped selling tobacco at Tasty Treats Café when she took over the Christchurch dairy. She has recently sold the business.

Tara Aitcheson​, who used to own a tobacco-free dairy in Christchurch, said tighter regulations would be “better for everybody”.

She had recently sold the shop, previously called Tasty Treats, and believed dairy owners did not need to sell cigarettes to make money.

However, she believed more support was needed for small businesses to learn how to deal with reducing tobacco sales and to understand there were alternatives to selling cigarettes.

Christchurch resident Jacob More said rising cigarette prices had not stopped him from smoking, and he just ended up spending more money on the products.

He believed “people will take money from more important things” to spend on cigarettes.

More said stopping people from starting was the most important thing, and he was concerned that restricting tobacco sales would not necessarily stop people from smoking.

He had switched to vaping for a while, but went back to using tobacco.

Robert Charles/Stuff New proposals to restrict tobacco sales have received mixed reviews in Christchurch.

It seemed strange to have Smokefree sponsoring ads that promoted vaping, Christchurch resident Georgie Sivier said.

“We’re going to have the same problem [as tobacco] with vape.”

The 27-year-old said smoking, vaping and other substances such as alcohol were all a form of escapism and understanding the root cause of addiction was important.

Legislation needed to focus on education, not prohibition, she said.

“If you want the best society, have people have informed decisions to do good for themselves and for the community.

“Are we teaching intelligence or obedience?”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Long-time smoker Mike McDonald has tried to give up smoking many times and welcomes stricter restrictions on tobacco sales.

Christchurch resident Mike McDonald, 63, had smoked for most of his life.

He tried to quit 25 times, but had never been able to.

He welcomed stricter policies around smoking, but said changes should be gradual, and he worried that the long-term effects of vaping were unknown.

The public had until May 31 to provide submissions on the Government’s Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan proposals.

Submissions can be made on the Ministry of Health website.