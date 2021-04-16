Sumner skate park finally approved after years of squabbles

An artist's impression of the skate and scooter park to be built on Nayland St in Sumner.

Their parents would have been children themselves when it was first proposed.

Youngsters in the Christchurch seaside suburb of Sumner will finally get their skate and scooter park after a generation of wrangling and squabbles.

This week, the local community board approved plans for the “much needed” permanent facility.

Detailed design work starts soon and construction will begin later this year. The project has a $494,000 city council budget.

READ MORE:

* Skate park gets permanent home in Christchurch beachside red zone

* Skate park will be built in Sumner, following 29-year wait

* Central Sumner community's favoured skate park site

* Sumner skateboarders could get temporary ramp back



Joe Johnson/Stuff Action at the Washington Way skate park on the edge of the central city.

Mike Sleigh, a spokesman for community group Sumner Skate and Green, which has pushed for the skate park, said it would be an asset for the whole area.

“It’s very exciting, it will be used by kids from three to 40, it will bring people together.”

Green said the final approval showed the need to “hang on in there” and not let things slide.

The park would attract skateboarders of all ages, roller skaters, and young children on scooters, he said.

It would be built on the Nayland St site of the old Marine Tavern, demolished after the earthquakes. The land was bought by the Crown after the quakes then onsold to the council.

The final approval comes over 30 years after the project was first proposed.

A Sumner child first wrote asking for a skate park in the late 1980s, and the council officially identified the need for one in 2000.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF/Stuff The site where the new skate and scooter park will be built at 26 Nayland St.

By 2009, several locations had been identified and investigated. Barnett Park in Redcliffs was looked at as a possible site, but the idea drew strong local opposition.

The earthquakes put everything on hold, with Sumner and Redcliffs among the city’s badly affected neighbourhoods.

In 2015, the community board approved a beachside skate park, which clothing brand Levi’s offered to fund. A large percentage of residents were supportive.

However, residents across the road said the beach location near Cave Rock was the wrong one. They hired a lawyer to protest and the plan was dropped.

In the meantime, a temporary timber-topped skate ramp funded, built and maintained by Sumner locals has proved popular. It has shifted sites, closed after noise complaints, shifted again, and reopened.

Supplied Am artist's impression of the skate and scooter park to be built on Nayland St in Sumner.

In 2018, the old tavern site was chosen as a location for a permanent facility from 57 sites in the Sumner to Ferrymead area.

Sumner Skate and Green paid for technical reports from fundraised cash, a design was agreed by the council, and public submissions were heard late last year.

The facility would be the first stage of a village green development, which would include a picnic area next door, to be built in 2025-26 from $300,000 earmarked in the council’s budget.

Community board chairwoman Alexandra Davids said the project had been complicated by having to reduce the rockfall risk at the rear of the site, and the need to consult with neighbours, which were mostly local businesses.

“We’ve finally got a good space and it’ll be so good to see it finally come to fruition. It's much needed.

“The community has been crying out for it for such a long time, and people from other parts of the city will use it as well.”

The skate and scooter park would include skating bowls ranging in depth from 1 metre to 1.9m with sound-dampening design, a turnaround quarter pipe, ramps, a pump bump area, railing, and angled ledges. It would also have seating, pool-style fencing and landscaping.

Christchurch already had 17 council skate parks, including the Washington Way park on the edge of the central city.