New five-star Mayfair hotel goes ahead in central Christchurch after travel bubble offers new tourism hope

An artist's impression of the completed Mayfair hotel, now scheduled to open next March.

Plans to open a new five-star hotel in Christchurch have been revived after the Covid pandemic threw the project into doubt.

The Mayfair hotel is now due to open on the corner of Victoria and Dorset streets in the central city in March next year.

The company behind its development, Centro Roydvale, bought the land for the hotel in 2018 and got council consent to build it in late 2019.

Centro Roydvale director Glen Stapley said they slowed down their planning to make sure the development was still viable in light of the pandemic, and to consider the future of the travel industry.

With the travel bubble with Australia opened, Stapley said Christchurch and New Zealand had “a substantial opportunity on its doorstep” and people would be keen to visit.

The Mayfair will be a boutique hotel with 70 luxury rooms, a cocktail bar, cafe, and conference facilities.

It will be five storeys, and have a six-metre-high central atrium with retail spaces which will be offered for lease.

Christchurch has just a handful of five-star hotels, including The George, Hotel Montreal, and Sudima Christchurch city, all within the four avenues.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Mayfair hotel under construction at 155 Victoria St.

Stapley says the hotel will have a luxury feel. Materials will include American oak, Italian marble, and Oamaru bluestone.

Before the earthquakes the site was occupied by a Spagalimis pizza restaurant. After the premises were wrecked the restaurant reopened a block south and the site was sold.

Stapley co-owns Centro Roydvale with two other Christchurch businessmen, ​Andrew O'Neil and ​Matthew Gordon.

He said the hotel’s design would have “elegant simplicity” and be complemented by state-of-the-art technology including energy conservation systems.

David Walker/Stuff Centro Roydvale Glen Stapley in front of the Spagalimis building on Victoria St before it was demolished. (File photo)

The hotel is one of several planned for Christchurch as the city’s new convention centre, Te Pae, nears completion.

Te Pae is due to open in the second half of this year, about a year later than planned, after Covid delayed its construction.

Other hotels planned for Christchurch include The Modern on Hereford St, to be run by New Zealand hotel operators Sarin Group under the Hilton banner, a boutique hotel at the Christchurch Arts Centre also to be run by the Sarin Group, and either three or four hotels to be built by the Carter group by Cathedral Square next to Te Pae.