Couple's half-million dollar win over insurers IAG may be bittersweet

Alan and Joan Sleight have won a court case over poor earthquake repairs to their Christchurch home. (Video first published in November 2020)

Alan and Joan Sleight have scored a half-million dollar victory over their insurance company, but the win may be bittersweet.

The Christchurch couple, both aged in their 80s, have been battling insurance company IAG over botched repairs of their earthquake-damaged home.

Last year they were awarded $389,848 by the High Court to repair the house to the policy standard of “when new”.

In their latest battle, the court has again found in their favour, awarding them an additional $480,000 in costs and interest.

The sum includes more than $200,000 for experts’ reports and evidence, $177,000 for legal costs, and five year’s worth of interest calculated at five per cent a year.

However, the couple’s son-in-law, Nigel Maxey, said they had been told that IAG would appeal against the interest component of the award.

“We’ll need to make another yet court appearance, so it’s increasing our legal costs again,” Maxey said.

IAG has been approached by Stuff to confirm its intentions, but has not yet replied.

The couple have been wanting to repair their damaged Hillmorton house so they could sell it and move to something smaller and more manageable.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Alan and Joan Sleight at his Christchurch home. (File photo)

In the latest court decision, Justice Warwick Gendall said adding interest to the cost award was a matter of fairness and principle, and to compensate the Sleights for delayed payment.

He said the Sleights had been “deprived of the money to which they were entitled since 2015”.

“This has meant they have not been able to repair their house over that period, and have practically been unable to sell their house for its true value.

“Those are real and further losses caused, in my view, by IAG’s delayed payment for which they should be compensated in order to achieve what I see as a just result.

The judge said the Sleights would have been able to get on and complete their repairs “if IAG instead had acknowledged its obligation to pay the costs of the repairs at this time”.

“They would, therefore, have had the benefit for the past five or so years of a house which was properly repaired and which they could have sold or tenanted if they wished to do so.

The judge said he did not take into account funds already given to the Sleights by IAG, as that payment had been made to assist IAG in going ahead with the original court case.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Alan and Joan’s latest court victory may be bittersweet.

The expert costs incurred by the Sleights had been high because of the nature of the case, the judge said.

He said the case was “significant” as a precedent for other cases of defective repairs.

“This case did involve complex factual and legal issues and involved senior counsel on all sides.”

In their original court case, the Sleights sued IAG, its reinsurer QBE, project managers Hawkins Management Ltd, and builders Farrell Residential Ltd – the latter two then both in liquidation.

IAG described the Sleights’ original lawsuit as a “test case”, as it was the first to determine whether the insurer was liable for defective work done by builders under its repair scheme managed by Hawkins.

After the house was damaged in both the September 2010 and February 2011 quakes, IAG decided to repair rather than rebuild, but the repairs proved defective.

Both IAG and QEB will be liable for the latest award of costs.