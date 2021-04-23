Progress at last as section owner gets breakthrough on new boundary

Gail McDonald was looking forward to moving into her new house next month. Instead, arguments abound after a neighbour's house was built protruding on her property.

Gail McDonald is feeling happier than she has in months.

The Canterbury nurse has finally had a breakthrough in a dispute after her neighbour’s builder mistakenly built a house across her boundary.

The error, made despite Selwyn District Council consent and inspections, meant McDonald’s new house could not be built on her Lincoln section as it would be too close to the one next door.

A reworked plan involving a boundary shift was prepared. But since the error was first discovered by McDonald’s builders in December, the changes became tied up with lawyers’ discussions on liability and compensation.

Since Stuff highlighted her plight this week, lawyers have made progress and McDonald is now optimistic she can be in her house this year.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Gail McDonald’s neighbour built their house encroaching onto her section.

On Friday she was given confirmation that the boundary shift should be completed by late May, the same month she was originally due to move into her completed home in the Rosemerrryn subdivision.

“Then I’ll be able to start building, I might be in my house this year after all,” McDonald said.

“Progress is finally under way, the lawyers are all talking now and my lawyer says everything is moving. I cannot believe all the support I've had.”

McDonald is not so concerned that the compensation has not yet been resolved.

“That will happen, I suppose it's just a question of when they sort it out.

“I just want to see things get under way, I just want to see my house.”

McDonald’s builder, Golden Homes, is chasing compensation from her neighbour for its own redesign work, extras such as a firewall for McDonald’s house, her loss of 45 square metres of land with the redrawn boundary, and legal fees.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Lincoln has seen a large amount of housing development.

The neighbour told Stuff this week that her builder’s lawyer was in negotiation over the compensation bid after incorrectly siting the house.

Selwyn District Council has denied any liability for the error.

A spokesman for the council said earlier this week that construction of the wrongly placed house had been “too well advanced” to stop when the error was picked up.

“At this stage the council does not consider it has any liability, as the plans as submitted and processed by the council were fully compliant,” the spokesman said.

McDonald, who is nearing retirement and wants to live near her son, has been left in limbo by the dispute. She is having to pay rent in Leeston and make a long commute to work in Christchurch since selling her house to pay for her section and house deposit.

She said on Friday that she was not surprised that the council was not accepting any liability.

She had also been very frustrated at how slowly discussions had moved with the lawyers after her problem was discovered.

“They don’t see the human side of it, they just see a job.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff McDonald hopes she can soon start building on her section in the Rosemerryn subdivision.

Local councils in New Zealand all carry liability insurance against a wide range of risks, while most builders have business insurance which includes liability for errors.

Christchurch land surveyor David Fox said McDonald’s neighbour would have to buy the extra land to fix the boundary, while the builder who sited the house incorrectly would be liable for compensation for the encroachment.

“Builders have to measure. It should be a simple as getting out a tape measure.”