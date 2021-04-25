Christchurch's Anzac Day commemoration 'even more special' after lockdown year

Young and old came out to commemorate Anzac Day in central Christchurch.

New Zealand’s status as a community free from Covid-19 was once again celebrated as crowds of people gathered all over the country for Anzac Day commemoration services.

Hundreds of people bundled up in scarves and coats met at Cranmer Square in central Christchurch before 6am on Sunday for the city’s annual dawn service.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said New Zealand was fortunate to be able to commemorate the day with such a service, as the country was unable to do so last year due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

“I think today’s service was even more special probably because we didn’t come together last year,” she said.

Anzac services were also marred in 2019 by the Christchurch mosque terror attack. Numerous Anzac Day events had to be cancelled in the interest of public safety.

Dalziel said New Zealand was lucky to be able to commemorate Anzac Day together this year as public events were still not possible in many other countries.

Anzac Day was not only about honouring the service and sacrifice of those who died in warfare, but also about committing to the peaceful resolution of conflict, she said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Jess Mauel kisses her daughter, Madison Zuppicich, 6, at the plinth where wreaths and poppies are laid during the Anzac Day dawn service in Christchurch's Cranmer Square on Sunday.

“It is not reflecting on the glory of war, it is reflecting on the commitment and the service and the sacrifice. But it is also committing to never letting that happen again.”

Numerous wreaths were laid by dignitaries such as minister and local MP Megan Woods, MP Gerry Brownlee, Christchurch Memorial RSA president Dennis Mardle and vice presidnet Craig Ruane, and commander Brett Marshall from the Air Force Museum of New Zealand.

After the service concluded, the crowd sang the national anthem, and members of the public were invited to lay wreaths and flowers to pay their respects.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel speaks to Peter Hughey after the Anzac Day dawn service in the central city.

Christchurch resident Susan Bone said she wanted to honour her grandfather by attending the dawn service.

“He used to talk about it a lot and his time in Egypt, so it was important for me to be here to honour him.”

Deb d’Guild said it was important to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives, so New Zealanders could have the lives they did today.

She wore her father’s war medals on her chest in his honour.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Staff sergeant TK Taramai and veteran David Rarere attend Anzac Day commemorations in Cranmer Square, Christchurch.

“My father was in the regular force in the Korean War, and I am very proud to be wearing his medals,” she said.

David Rarere, a veteran of the Malaya and Vietnam conflicts, said he was inspired to join the army when he saw the sacrifice his peers had made.

It was important to continue to commemorate Anzac Day with unwavering passion and commitment, he said.

“We are starting to fade away and the ranks are starting to thin out. We only have a few of our veterans left.”