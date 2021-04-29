Person seriously injured at meatworks in rural Canterbury

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being injured at South Pacific Meats near Burnham, in the Selwyn district. (File photo)

A person was seriously injured in a workplace incident in rural Canterbury on Tuesday.

Emergency services responded to the incident at South Pacific Meats on Two Chain Rd near Burnham, southwest of Christchurch, at 6.47am.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

Stuff has contacted South Pacific Meats for comment.

WorkSafe were notified and police were alerted, but did not attend.