Anglicans face changing terms of cathedral restoration to avoid halting work over lack of funds

The Anglicans’ ruling body may have to change its approval terms for restoration of the Christ Church Cathedral to avoid work stopping in October if more funds cannot be found.

When the Anglican Synod approved restoration of the cathedral in 2017, the terms stipulated that each stage could only go ahead if the full funding for that stage was already in place.

At least $103 million is currently in place for the project, which is expected to cost approximately $154m. The first stage, which involves stabilising the cathedral with large steel frames, is under way and will cost $11.8m.

But the next stage, strengthening and reinstating the main cathedral building, will cost about $115.6m and exceeds the current funding.

Christchurch diocese bishop Peter Carrell said revised terms may be presented to the Synod in September. He has not yet drawn up any revisions or discussed the matter with Synod, he said.

“Our question in September would be, if we haven’t achieved our fundraising target for the main stage by then, do we have flexibility to continue with the money we have?

“We are talking about the possibility where we break large phases down into smaller phases. We now have a better sense of the sequencing than we did in 2017.”

The cathedral, seen here in February, could be restored by the middle of 2027.

Carrell said he was confident construction could continue beyond October because of the $100m already raised. The project is due for completion in mid-2027.

“We have plenty of money to keep going for a number of years.

“It would be silly to say ‘stop’ simply because we are a few million short.

“Over the lifetime of the project we will raise all the funds we need to raise. It is quite a long time.”

Bishop Peter Carrell in front of the Christ Church Cathedral in February 2019.

Last year, restoration leaders said $26m would need to be raised by October for work to continue.

“We want to keep going, and we are confident we can keep going, but we want to honour the 2017 resolution and the joint venture agreement that flowed out of that,” Carrell said.

Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Trust chairman Peter Guthrey said they were working on finding donors to cover the approximately $51m shortfall on the project.

“At the moment we don’t have any significant new pledges beyond Philip Burdon’s donation of $5m.

“We are working with substantial donors both in New Zealand and overseas.”

The cathedral is being stabilised with large steel frames before strengthening and reinstatement work.

Burdon said they were trying to avoid a pause in restoration work.

“If there is a pause it increases costs. We lose people working on the project, like stonemasons and others.

“That is something that all parties are trying to avoid.”

About 50 people are working on the cathedral site and stabilisation work will take two years.

As well as the stabilisation and reinstatement costs, the project will see $11.2m spent on a new tower and $15.7m on two new buildings.

The trust already has over $100m for the project in grants and pledges, including $53m from insurance, $6m in lotteries funding, $25m from the government, $10m from Christchurch City Council and at least $9.1m in personal donations.