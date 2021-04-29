Injunction filed to stop compulsory sale of site wanted for Christchurch stadium

Frank Film looks at the last-ditch effort to save a heritage building from the giant footprint of Christchurch’s new multi-arena stadium.

Owners resisting the demolition of their 115-year-old Christchurch building to make way for the city’s new stadium have launched legal action.

Sharon Ng and Roland Logan own the NG building – one of the last structures standing on the central city site earmarked for the $473 million stadium.

The Crown is in the final stages of compulsorily acquiring the Madras St building, following extended negotiations with Logan and Ng.

The acquisition was completed earlier this month and the Government is due to legally become the building’s new owner on May 4.

READ MORE:

* Crown acquires last privately-owned building in way of new Christchurch stadium

* Moving NG building away from Christchurch stadium the 'preferred outcome'

* Government begins acquisition of NG building to make way for Chch's new stadium



STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Preparatory works have started at the stadium site.

Logan and Ng have now filed in an injunction against the Crown in the High Court in Wellington in an attempt to stop the purchase being completed. On Thursday, the High Court said the application was yet to be heard by a judge.

Logan said on Thursday they did not object to the stadium being built, but wanted to stop the sale so they could move the building at their own cost.

“The stadium can be built without interfering with our building. We are prepared to pick it up and shift it down the road. It is engineered and costed and ready to go,” he said.

“We would have all sorts of legal nightmares if the Crown takes ownership of the building on May 4 – issues with insurance, and uncertainty for our 13 tenants. It would be an absolute minefield.”

Supplied An artist’s impressions of inside the new Christchurch stadium.

The former warehouse has been renovated by the couple, who run a fashion boutique on the ground floor with tenancies at the back and upstairs. It does not have a heritage listing.

They originally objected to the purchase when the property was one of those earmarked for the stadium site in 2012.

The Crown needs to pay compensation for the acquisition, with the final amount based on the property's market value on the date of purchase.

Siteworks have already started at the stadium site, which is bordered by Madras, Barbadoes, Hereford and Tuam streets.

The-Press Sharon Ng and Roland Logan in their NG Gallery building on Madras Street in 2012 when it was first earmarked for Crown purchase.

Thursday also saw an eleventh-hour pitch by a city councillor to drum up support for the NG building.

During an update on stadium progress at a council meeting, Yani Johanson proposed writing to Land Information New Zealand (LINZ), which is handling the sale for the Crown, saying the council supported the building's retention or relocation.

There was debate in the chamber about whether the council had power to write such a letter. That led to debate about the wording of the proposed letter.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The 115-year-old NG building in being bought by the Crown for the new Christchurch stadium.

After about 15 minutes of debate and before a vote on writing to LINZ could be taken, a council staff member informed councillors that the Crown purchase was now the subject of legal proceedings.

Councillor Andrew Turner, who was chairing the meeting, then ruled the amendment out of order.

Previously the council-owned company formed to manage the stadium’s development, CMUA Project Delivery Ltd, had told LINZ that the NG building needed to be acquired “urgently” for the successful delivery of the stadium.

Supplied The $473 million stadium will have a roof and 25,000 seats.

Meanwhile, the stadium project remains on track to be finished by late 2024. The roofed stadium will have 25,000 permanent seats and capacity for up to 35,000.

Last month the Kōtui consortium was chosen as the project’s preferred contractor, and it is now moving towards finalising a final priced contract.

The consortium is made up of Christchurch-based companies including infrastructure builders Fulton Hogan, construction company Southbase, architects Warren and Mahoney, and engineering consultants Powell Fenwick, plus two international giants, BESIX Watpac and Populous.