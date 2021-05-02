Ten years on from quakes, work starts on damaged Christchurch heritage building

Repair work has started on the old municipal chambers at the corner of Worcester St and Cambridge Tce.

One of Christchurch’s oldest public buildings is at last getting its repairs, more than a decade after the earthquakes.

The old municipal chambers is owned by the city council, which in mid-2017 included it on its own “Dirty 30” list of eyesore sites considered barriers to the rebuild.

The list has now been whittled down to single figures as other owners repair or tidy buildings or demolition sites.

Development company Box 112 is leasing the old municipal building, and under a partnership arrangement is also undertaking the restoration and strengthening.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The building pictured in 2011 after it was fenced off following the earthquakes.

Ratepayers are contributing $10 million to restoration costs, and Box 112 will pay for ongoing maintenance.

The two-storey brick building, on the corner of Worcester St and Oxford Tce, was designed in the Queen Anne style and is the only remaining building of its type in the city. It has a category-1 listing with Heritage New Zealand.

The two-year restoration project is being overseen by the specially formed City of Christchurch Trust. Scaffolding is up and the building will be wrapped in plastic, then strengthened from the inside out.

Press Archives/Stuff This undated photo from The Press archives shows the old municipal chambers in the later part of the 20th century.

Box 112 director Sam Rofe said the ornate decorative features would be carefully removed, restored and then reinstated as part of the restoration.

Rofe said they were “excited to get in there and start the restoration process”.

The old municipal chambers was used as the headquarters of the municipal council, later the city council, from when it was built in the Queen Anne style in 1887 until 1924.

STUFF The Christchurch City Council cannot take action over unsightly buildings unless they are a risk to public safety.

Before the quakes it was known as the Our City O-Tautahi building, housing an information office and meeting rooms.

It was significantly damaged in the February 2011 earthquake, and since then has been closed, propped up by steel supports, and fenced off.

Council decided in 2015 to fast-track the repair and did some weatherproofing work as the building was deteriorating. In 2016 council said the repairs were too costly, and looked for other options.

Supplied/Stuff The inside of the building last year.

The lease terms allow the building to be used for hospitality, offices or education, with apartments a possibility upstairs. It will also be opened to the public for two days each day.

Box 112’s involvement followed the council’s request for expressions of interest last year. The company has already restored city buildings, including the old Midland building (now home to Miro cafe), the old Public Trust offices, Canterbury Terminating Building Society (now The Muse hotel), and several buildings in and around Welles St.

Sites still on the council’s Dirty 30 list are Harley Building on Cambridge Tce, the former Holiday Inn site on Cashel St, Malvern House on Hereford St, the Two Fat Indians building on Manchester St, the Blue Jean Cuisine building on Manchester St, and the Peterborough Centre apartments on Peterborough St.

Fifteen more sites remain dilapidated, but have owners who have committed to taking action.