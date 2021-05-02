MIQ exercise area delaying revamp of Christchurch's Cathedral Square

The MIQ exercise area at the Distinction Hotel in central Christchurch. (File photo)

A Christchurch managed isolation and quarantine hotel's exercise area may be shifted to allow long-await upgrades in Cathedral Square to begin.

The Christchurch City Council said in December last year the upgrades to the southeastern corner of the Square were on hold because of the Distinction Hotel’s exercise area extending into the area of works.

Council staff have confirmed they are talking with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which manages the MIQ facilities, about moving it.

Council staff previously said they were told the hotel would be contracted for MIQ until December 2021.

Head of capital delivery for major projects, Alistair Pearson, told councillors on Thursday negotiations about shifting the exercise area to privately owned land were ongoing.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Work to upgrade the Square began in October last year and $3.6 million has been set aside so far.

A spokeswoman for MIQ said they were “investigating various options” to move the exercise area.

“We don’t anticipate any effects on facility operations,” the spokeswoman said.

The work delayed by the exercise area, includes repaving and planting trees.

The council previously said the southern edge was being upgraded because 40 per cent of the existing paving was damaged and lighting levels needed improving.

Other developments are ongoing – and the council are developing a light masterplan for the central space in Christchurch.

Work has begun to restore the former Chief Post Office and Pearson said on Thursday council staff were working alongside the owners.

The old police kiosk was recently demolished to make way for the relocation of the Citizen's War Memorial.

The memorial has been shifted to allow for restoration work on the Christ Church Cathedral and a future visitor centre.