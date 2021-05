Two divers are missing off Long Bay in Banks Peninsula. (File photo)

A search and rescue operation is under way for two divers missing off Banks Peninsula.

Police were notified when the two divers failed to return from their dive off Long Bay at about 2.20pm on Sunday.

Land Search and Rescue, along with other agencies including Coastguard and Maritime NZ were searching the area by sea and air, a police spokeswoman said.

Long Bay is south of Goughs Bay, east of Akaroa.