Two divers reported missing off Canterbury coast found alive

Two divers are missing off Long Bay in Banks Peninsula. (File photo)

Two divers missing off Banks Peninsula have been found alive.

A search and rescue operation got under way on Sunday after police were notified when the two divers failed to return from their dive off Long Bay at about 2.20pm.

Both divers were located alive and are being taken back to Akaroa by boat.

Land Search and Rescue, along with other agencies including Coastguard and Maritime NZ were searching the area by sea and air, a police spokeswoman said.

Long Bay is south of Goughs Bay, east of Akaroa.