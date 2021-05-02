Police investigating 'serious' incident in Mid-Canterbury

A police investigation is under way in Methven after a man was injured.

A woman is in police custody and a man has been flown to Christchurch Hospital following a serious incident in Mid-Canterbury.

Police were told at about 1pm on Sunday that a man had suffered serious injuries at a property on Arundel-Rakaia Gorge Rd, inland from Ashburton.

He was transported to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

A woman, believed to be involved in the incident, was located in a vehicle on Main St, Methven, about an hour south-west of Christchurch.

The woman was taken into custody and was speaking with police, a police spokeswoman said.