Police investigating 'serious' incident in Mid-Canterbury
A woman is in police custody and a man has been flown to Christchurch Hospital following a serious incident in Mid-Canterbury.
Police were told at about 1pm on Sunday that a man had suffered serious injuries at a property on Arundel-Rakaia Gorge Rd, inland from Ashburton.
He was transported to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.
A woman, believed to be involved in the incident, was located in a vehicle on Main St, Methven, about an hour south-west of Christchurch.
The woman was taken into custody and was speaking with police, a police spokeswoman said.
Stuff