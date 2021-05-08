‘It’s quite harsh out here’: Data reveals clusters of social housing in Christchurch

New data has laid bare clusters of social housing across Christchurch. While some suburbs have no social housing, Aranui has 469 state-owned homes. In the second of three investigations, STEVEN WALTON talks to residents and decision-makers about where social housing is built and why.

Zhane Neho, a mother to two daughters aged 3 and 5, says Aranui can be a harsh place to live.

A lot of “random stuff” happens.

“You can hear yelling out on the street,” she says.

“Or one time we’ve had gunshots out here and, you know, I was in the kitchen cooking.”

Life is easier in Aranui if you have family in the area, Neho says. Knowing people helps.

“If you didn’t already know people here, then you’re kind of just stuck in your own house and you wouldn’t really want to go out much because it’s quite harsh out here sometimes.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Zhane Neho says life is good in Aranui if you know people, but it can be quite harsh sometimes.

Aranui, in east Christchurch, is home to about 4000 people. It is one of the city’s poorest suburbs. A recent city council report noted the wider area was “predominantly characterised by a high level of socioeconomic disadvantage”. Twenty-seven per cent of residents lived in the highest level of deprivation, the report said, and anti-social behaviour and gang activity affected community wellbeing.

Neho and her daughters live in a social housing unit owned by Kāinga Ora, the Government’s housing agency. Data shows that, at the end of 2020, the agency owned 469 such homes in Aranui – 184 more than the suburb with the second-highest number. By contrast, some wealthier neighbourhoods in Christchurch have a fraction of that number. One 3-square-kilometre area covering parts of Merivale, Fendalton and Deans Bush has no state-owned homes.

Public housing agencies say social housing is well spread out across Christchurch, but not everyone agrees. Some Aranui locals say it could be spaced out more. “So it’s not ‘that’s a state-house area’ and ‘nah, they pay normal rent’,” one says.

Experts say the clustering of social housing is a legacy of 20th century urban planning. After World War II, homes were in short supply and whole suburbs were developed at once. The result, they say, is under-resourced communities, some resembling “slums”.

Recently, this has been brought into sharp relief. In the last fortnight, ex-gang member Kenneth Hawkins was stabbed to death at a social housing complex in Sydenham, a woman was killed in a Wellington social housing unit, and a person was seriously injured in a shooting at an Aranui social housing unit.

Long-term social housing resident Lynda McKenzie, who lives in St Albans, recently told Stuff many tenants were afraid, and facing worsening anti-social behaviour from new neighbours.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Social housing has changed since Lynda McKenzie first moved in 17 years ago, describing it as being a slum now.

Over the past 10 years, she had seen domestic violence, drug use, vandalism, intimidation and fights, as well as tenants using units as “sex dens” to make money, or others that had strong gang affiliations.

‘A great community’

Some Aranui residents have long championed the suburb’s community spirit.

Tim Baker, 52, is a real estate agent who has lived in Aranui his entire life. He says most people are very nice, down to earth and help each other. Grocery shopping can take a long time, he says. Sometimes you can stop and chat to half a dozen people. “It’s a great community,” he says. There are some “ratbags ... [but] that’s life, and I’m sure most communities have that”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Tim Baker has lived in Aranui his whole life and says it's a great community.

The city council report on the Burwood ward, which includes Aranui, notes the strong sense of community and belonging. Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel recently told Stuff she thought Aranui transformed when the Aranui Community Trust was established in 2001. It played a role in reducing family violence, creating a drop in hub for social services, and seeking community feedback on housing. The trust’s manager, Rachael Fonotia, told Stuff in 2016 she thought Aranui was the city’s most connected community. (She declined to comment for this story).

Baker says intensified social housing in Aranui is a mistake. He thinks some developments will become slums in another 10 years. A walk around Aranui reveals several complexes built after the earthquakes have put multiple units on a single section. Many only have a small private greenspace. Some share a single driveway. Kāinga Ora says the majority of its homes in Aranui are single or duplex dwellings, and the largest complex only has 16 units, fewer than other places in Christchurch.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Another example of social housing in Christchurch.

Still, Baker says of the units, “you don’t want people living on top of each other ... We’re not Auckland.”

‘It should’ve been spread’

Decisions that dictated where social housing was built in Christchurch can be traced back to last century.

Aranui is an enduring example of the post-war approach by the state to not just build entire streets-worth of homes, but entire suburbs, says Ben Schrader, a historian who wrote a 2005 book about the history of state houses. “[It was] the first time any attempt was made to build a whole community or a whole suburb at one time,” he says.

Before the war, there was another approach to state-housing, which was to “pepper-pot” and spread it out. One such example in Christchurch is in Bryndwr, Schrader says. But, this policy had a marked effect on Māori, as it urbanised them and forced assimilation with Pākehā. There are “mixed views” on pepper-potting today, Schrader says.

In Aranui, Baker says too much social housing was built to start with. “It should’ve been spread throughout Christchurch,” he says. Among the downsides, he says, is that “people in the same boat can’t help each other.”

“Learn from the past and don’t put so many in the same place.”

Christchurch has about 8900 homes providing social housing. About 6200, mostly two or three-bedroom, are provided by government agency Kāinga Ora, formerly known as Housing New Zealand. Another 1900 are owned by the city council, but mostly operated by the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT). The trust also owns (or leases) about 500 others. About 90 per cent of the total are single-bedroom, reflecting how they were historically built for pensioners. Several other providers, including the Methodist Mission and Salvation Army, operate about 300 homes across Canterbury.

Supplied ŌCHT general manager Robert Hardie says all social housing residents are “normal people living in a normal society".

ŌCHT general manager Robert Hardie, who also previously worked for Housing New Zealand, says both Kāinga Ora and ŌCHT have evenly spread their homes across the city. “[The residents are] all Christchurch citizens, they’re all normal people living in a normal society, and so you don’t choose to segregate people,” he says.

Still, some wards have more social housing than others. Of the 1900 properties owned by the city council, nearly a third (610) are in one ward – Burwood – which covers suburbs such as Aranui, Wainoni, Avonside, and the eastern side of Marshland. As of January 2021, three council wards – Papanui, Riccarton and Waimairi – had no council or ŌCHT-owned homes.

For Kāinga Ora, the agency’s Canterbury director, Liz Krause, says its customers “live in and are a part of all of our communities”. Some concentrations of state-housing in areas such as Aranui and Riccarton are down to extensive building in the 1950s and 1980s.

There are 21 suburbs in Christchurch with more than 100 Kāinga Ora-owned homes – according to data based on census boundaries, which covers smaller areas than council wards. Eleven of those suburbs are in east Christchurch – including the two with the most social housing: Aranui with 469 and West Shirley with 285. Several suburbs in the west of the city – Jellie Park, Broomfield, West Riccarton, and Hillmorton – each have more than 200 state-owned homes too. However, there is no state ownership in a 3sq km area covering parts of Merivale, Fendalton and Dean’s Bush.

‘There’s such a need’

The social housing waiting list in Canterbury hit 1500 people at the end of last year. The Christchurch City Council estimates about 6700 social houses need to be built in the city by 2048. Experts say the best practice is to spread social housing throughout a city.

Cate Kearney, the chief executive of ŌCHT, says social housing in all suburbs works well for tenants, as they normally want to stay close to their own connections. “So ideally, you want to have housing all over the city,” she says. “To put all community housing in one area I wouldn’t think that would be a good way to go.”

Supplied ŌCHT chief executive Cate Kearney says the trust is on track to build 100 homes this year.

The trust, however, does not yet make major decisions on where to build its homes, as it tends to develop on land previously owned by the city council. Using up all of that land will take years, Kearney says. The trust has a goal of building 100 homes each year. In the earthquakes, about 400 council-owned homes were lost, and ŌCHT is still trying to get back to that number.

Hardie says the question of whether to spread out or cluster social housing was asked constantly when he worked for Kāinga Ora’s predecessor, Housing New Zealand. “People have got a lot of opinion on it,” he says. While some want to put all housing for elderly people in one area, others believe mixing residents of different ages is better, he explains. Hardie says right now, ŌCHT cannot keep a unit vacant to wait for the right person. Kearney adds: “We can’t keep houses empty when there’s such need.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff An example of social housing in the Aranui area.

Kāinga Ora has a stated “approach and ambition” to grow communities and Krause says it will build where the need is, and do so with the community, iwi, and council. She says while there are no plans to add to the supply in Aranui, the agency will respond to “the changing needs of our communities”.

Dr Te Kani Kingi, a researcher in Māori health and development, says there has always been a perspective that clustering social housing in a particular area has led to some slums developing and a community not getting the resources it needs. “I think it’s not always a good thing to cluster or isolate any one group … I think in order to build a productive community, integration is helpful, [so] long as that’s mutually beneficial.”

He says future social housing developments need to benefit communities socioeconomically, educationally, and culturally. “There needs to be considered wrap-around [support] in terms of providing those communities with the opportunity to grow and to flourish.”

Otago University’s Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman, a programme director of the Housing and Health research programme and a Kāinga Ora board member, says rather than having separate areas, a city needs to connect as a system and network. “I think the days ... where you just take a whole suburb for state-housing are gone,” she says. “It’s about creating opportunities for children to mix at schools and sports clubs and things like that.”

“It’s about making sure the city is socially inclusive.”