Dozens protest against live cattle exports in central Christchurch

Protesters in Christchurch call for live cattle exports to be banned immediately.

Dozens of protesters gathered in central Christchurch on Saturday to call for an immediate ban on live export of cattle by sea.

The Christchurch protest, held at the Bridge of Remembrance, was part of a national day of action prompted by the Government’s announcement last month that live export of cattle by sea would be phased out over the next two years.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Abe O'Donnell speaks to a group of about 40 people at the protest in Christchurch on Saturday.

SAFE for Animals spokeswoman Catie Plowman said about 50 people had gathered for the protest by 2.30pm, with more expected to arrive over the afternoon.

She said they wanted an immediate ban of live cattle export by sea because it was a cruel practice, rather than the two-year phase out announced by the Government.

READ MORE:

* Livestock carrier expected to arrive in Timaru

* Live animal exports protests planned across New Zealand

* The tide goes out on animal exports



“The trip can take weeks and months, and sometimes they die at sea,’' she said.

“They are leaving our land and our standards of animal welfare. They live in awful conditions when they are overseas.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Will Applebe speaks at a protest again live cattle export on Saturday in Christchurch.

She said the sinking of the Gulf Livestock 1 boat, which capsized in the South China Sea on September 2, showed the cruelty of the practice. Only two crew members survived, the other 41 crew members died and 5,867 head of cattle drowned in the sinking.

Plowman said they wanted an immediate ban on the practice.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Banners and protesters at a protest against live cattle export by sea in Christchurch.

”We are delighted with the upcoming ban on live export, but we feel that two years is too long.

”That will affect tens of thousands of animals.

“We pride ourselves on New Zealand’s clean, green image.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Al Kuwait livestock carrier is loaded with live cattle for China at PrimePort Timaru on April 8, 2021.

She also said the Government should consider banning the live export of other animals like poultry and sea food.

When he announced the ban last month, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the trade accounted for 0.2 per cent of New Zealand’s primary sector exports revenue from 2015. The trade was worth $77m in 2019.

Live export of sheep by sea was banned in 2003 and export of livestock for slaughter stopped in 2008.

An average of 60,000 cattle have been exported from New Zealand every year since 2015. About 113,000 cattle were exported last year.

There were also protests in Auckland, Wellington, Whangārei, Nelson, Dunedin and Timaru.