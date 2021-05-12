Christchurch city councillor defends poor attendance at 'waste of time' briefings

First-term Christchurch councillor Catherine Chu has been told to front up to more council briefings.

Six months after it emerged a first-term councillor was not attending briefings, she is still defiantly absent – branding them a waste of time and ratepayers’ money.

Catherine Chu, who earns $114,130 for her role at Christchurch City Council – and is also a health board member and has a part-time job – has been criticised for attending 40 per cent of council briefings.

She has come under fire from constituents who feel under-represented, one residents’ association in her ward saying it had not seen her at a meeting for a year.

The political group she represents, the Right-leaning Independent Citizens, has also told her to front up to more briefings.

The 25-year-old has turned up to 28 briefings out of 70 since she was elected in October 2019.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Catherine Chu was criticised for keeping her six-figure councillor salary while campaigning to become an MP for National in last year's election.

Most other councillors have attended more than 60, the next lowest attendance being from fourth term councillor James Gough, who went to 54 – almost twice that of Chu.

Her attendance rate has fallen in the past six months – in September, Stuff revealed that, at that time, she had missed 17 of the 33 briefings.

Briefings, closed to the public, are intended to give councillors an in-depth knowledge of issues before they make decisions at council meetings. They are not compulsory.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Catherine Chu is under fire for attending 40 per cent of councillor briefings.

Attendance at full council meetings is near perfect for all councillors.

Chu, who also works as a financial adviser, was unapologetic for her lack of attendance.

She said councillors were sent briefing information regardless of whether they attended and she usually only turned up if she had a question.

Chu wanted the briefings to be live-streamed, so the public could see “what a waste of time some of them actually are”.

“Every briefing must cost tens of thousands of ratepayer dollars. There are all these senior staff taking time out of their day to tell us [things] and lecture us.

“I think there could be a more efficient way of managing information.”

She said ratepayers expected councillors to use their time as effectively as possible and she did not think briefings fulfilled that.

“Maybe if the public can see it, they might agree with my judgment call and see what is going on in there.”

Independent Citizens deputy chairwoman Helen Broughton said the group’s executive had recently met with Chu and asked her to improve her attendance record.

Chu was criticised in 2019 when eight weeks after being elected to the council and Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) she was chosen as National's candidate for Banks Peninsula in the 2020 central government election.

She refused to forgo her salary while campaigning. She earns more than $140,000 from the public purse – $114,130 for her council role and about $26,000 for her position on the CDHB.

Alden Williams/Stuff Catherine Chu announced she was standing for National eight weeks after she was elected to the city council.

During the campaign, Chu moved out of Riccarton to Mt Pleasant and has no plans to move back into the ward but said she spent a lot of time at her parents’ home, which was within the ward.

Her efforts foundered after she attracted criticism over her apparent ignorance over Christchurch Hospital's new Hagley building and Labour’s Tracey McLellan eventually won the Banks Peninsula seat, receiving more than double Chu’s votes.

In January, Chu took up a role as financial adviser for Craigs​ Investment Partners, which bills itself as one of New Zealand's leading investment advisory firms, but insists it does not affect her council work.

She could not say how many hours a week she worked for the company but said it was not a lot.

Other councillors also work outside the council and Chu said she would never let go of a professional role while on council.

“I want to stay connected to the real world and encourage other councillors to do that too.”

The Central Riccarton Residents’ Association is holding a special meeting on Saturday to discuss its representation on the council.

Chairwoman Joscelyne​​ Silcock​ and secretary Garth Wilson​ said the area received “nominal” representation.

“No-one is truly raising or focusing on issues effecting central Riccarton.”

supplied Catherine Chu, middle, says she spends a lot of time out in the community and supports keeping Wharenui pool open.

Chu defended her performance on the council, saying she was always out in the community and was advocating to save Wharenui Pool.

“I am honestly always out there, maybe people don’t recognise me, but I am definitely out there most of the time.”

She said she understood “a couple of individuals” were not happy with her performance.

“I enjoy my time outside the chamber. I am with my residents rather than being held up in bureaucracy.”

Ilam and Upper Riccarton Residents’ Association chairman Jonathan Reddiford​ said Chu had not attended one of its meetings for about 12 months.

“I enjoy her company. I will not say anything against her but we have not seen a lot of her.”

Other councillors do not share Chu’s view about briefings.

Councillor Mike Davidson said briefings and workshops allowed councillors to represent their communities by giving feedback that guided the organisation and also ensured they were fully informed for decision making.

Councillor Sara Templeton said councillors were elected by their communities and it was the residents who should comment on their performance.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said individual councillors were accountable for their own attendance record and not to the mayor.