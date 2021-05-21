Council's data inadequate over plans to regulate Airbnb-style accommodation

The Christchurch City Council plans to place new rules on people renting out their homes to short-term visitors. (First published December 2020)

Plans to crack down on Christchurch homeowners running Airbnb-style accommodation have been delayed after the city council relied on inadequate economic data.

A more detailed economic analysis is now being prepared, and a hearing on the proposed change to the district plan due to start this week has been delayed until at least October.

The Christchurch City Council is proposing a three-tiered consenting system for visitor accommodation that will cost homeowners thousands of dollars to comply with.

However, a strict set of rules has to be followed before any changes can be made. Consultation closed late last year and a hearings panel of three independent commissioners must hear from both sides before making recommendations to the council, which will make the final decision.

The council’s economic data was strongly criticised in an Airbnb report by Wānaka-based analyst Natalie Hampson​.

She said there were substantial gaps in the council’s economic report, conducted by Auckland-based firm Property Economics. The report did not indicate the scale or significance of any costs or benefits, Hampson said.

There was no analysis of the cost to the council to enforce the proposed changes, or details of the costs or risks to tourism if the changes went ahead, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A new economic report is being put together on the impact of the council’s proposed changes.

Hampson said it appeared the council had not even asked Property Economics to provide an appropriate economic evaluation.

In a report confirming the delay, hearing panel chairwoman commissioner Sarah Dawson​ said the council had admitted the report was prepared before the plan change was drafted and was not a full report on the economic impacts of the plan change.

The panel agreed to delay the hearing, so the council could complete the necessary detailed economic analysis.

Dawson said the council had expressed its regret over the situation.

123RF.com Airbnb-style visitor accommodation may be the subject of a crackdown by Christchurch City Council.

Council head of planning and strategic transport David Griffiths​ said the council had accepted that additional economic evidence would assist decision makers.

Hampson also questioned the need for the plan change. She said while the short-term accommodation market had grown in Christchurch in recent years, it was not a significant market.

In the year ending August 2019 there were 2135 “entire homes” listed as offering visitor accommodation in Christchurch, which was 1.4 per cent of the total number of homes in the city. Of those 920 (43 per cent) were booked for one to 60 days during that year and a further 791 (37 per cent) were booked for between 61 and 180 days. Some 424 (20 per cent) were booked for more than 180 days.

The council plan was for unhosted visitor accommodation in residential areas to be allowed for up to 60 days a year – with a one-off resource consent likely to cost between $1000 and $2000. The council would not be able to decline the application but could apply conditions.

Using homes for visitor accommodation for 61 to 180 nights a year would be classed a “discretionary activity” under the planned change. The council could consider any environmental effects in the consent, including noise and traffic impacts on neighbours.

Anything more than 180 nights a year would be classed as a “non-complying activity” and the council could only grant the consent if environmental effects were minor.

The consent cost of the last two tiers was likely to be more than $3000 and time limits could become part of the consent.