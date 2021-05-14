Thousands of truckloads of gravel and soil will be brought to Lancaster Park

Returning Christchurch’s Lancaster Park to community sports grounds will require thousands of truckloads of gravel and soil being brought on to the large swathe of land, the city council says.

Media were given a tour of the Lancaster Park site on Friday, where Taggart Earthmoving was working to dismantle the remaining foundations of the stands that once formed the city’s old stadium. The stadium was demolished due to earthquake damage.

Work to knock away foundations on the Deans stand had finished, and work was under way now on the Paul Kelly stand, breaking up the concrete and reinforced steel making up the foundations.

Once those had been removed, a mixture of gravel and soil would be brought onto the site to build it up. A fence post near the centre of the site marked where the new ground would be built up to. The planned level was about 1 metre higher than where the ground was presently.

READ MORE:

* Work begins so sport can return to Christchurch's Lancaster Park

* Lancaster Park demolition waste a scrap dealer's dream

* Multimillion-dollar Lancaster Park plan approved, but there is no money

* Lancaster Park revamp years away despite multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan



Contractors expected about 4000 trailer-loads worth of gravel and soil would need to be taken to the site. One hundred trailer-loads were expected to be delivered each day.

The work began in mid-April.

The city council was planning a staged development, with the first stage aiming to return the fields for community sport use. A total of $3.6 million had been set aside for the project, and the council hoped the work would be completed in early 2022.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Digger operators work at Lancaster Park to break up the remaining foundation in the Paul Kelly stand.

Once developed, the three new fields would be used for rugby and football in the winter and cricket in the summer.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said he was confident the park would open on time early next year.

“You’ll see beautiful green fields ... and the community will be using this park every day,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge says there will be “beautiful green fields” where Lancaster Park once was.

“Once that’s finished, we’ll be inviting the local community in particular to help us design the future.”

The council had set aside another $8m in its draft 10-year budget for future development of Lancaster Park.

The council was also fixing up the memorial gates on Stevens St.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Steel has been removed from the foundations of the Deans stand.

Work on the gates was expected to begin in spring this year, and $650,000 had been budgeted.

The council hoped to open the gates at the same time as the sports fields.

The gates were built to commemorate the sacrifice of Canterbury athletes during World War II, and would be protected during the park redevelopment work.