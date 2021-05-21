NG building owners continue fight to keep building with fundraising art auction

Ralph Hotere gifted a painting to Roland Logan and Sharon Ng in 2013, telling them to sell it if the Government tried to buy their building.

The painting sold for $35,000 on Thursday night.

Logan and Ng sold 53 artworks at an auction in the NG building to fundraise for their court battle over the Madras St building’s future. The pair want to save the 115-year-old building, while authorities want to acquire it to make way for the city’s new stadium.

For each artwork that sold, 60 per cent of the money went back to the artist and 40 per cent would go towards saving the building.

Hotere’s work was the centrepiece of the auction and organiser Steven Park said it sold for $35,000, which was more than he expected.

“People were really there in the spirit of support.”

He thought about 300 people were at the auction, and was yet to confirm how much the auction raised in total.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Ralph Hotere gifted this painting to Roland Logan and Sharon Ng in 2013, before he died.

“Pretty much all of the works sold and most of them went for above their estimated value, which is really fantastic,” Park said.

Logan and Ng’s efforts to prevent acquisition of their building have been successful so far.

The pair said they wanted to save the building and were not against the stadium. They had suggested incorporating their building into the stadium, or moving it to a different piece of land.

In mid-2012, it was revealed their building was on the site earmarked for a future stadium in central Christchurch.

Frank Film Frank Film looks at the last-ditch effort to save a heritage building from the giant footprint of Christchurch’s new multi-arena stadium.

The pair have since had continuous discussions with varying agencies about the building’s future.

In early 2021, after an agreement between the parties was not reached, Land Information New Zealand started the process of compulsory acquisition using earthquake powers.

With days left until the land title was expected to change hands, Logan and Ng won an injunction against the acquisition in the High Court at Wellington.

A further hearing ruled in the pair's favour and a justice ordered a stay of execution until another hearing in August.

On-site enabling works for the $473 million, 25,000-seat stadium have already begun.

The city council earlier said the work could continue unhampered while the NG building remained, but would not say whether the next phase of work, starting in the second half of 2021, would be affected.