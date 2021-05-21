One dead after truck and cyclist collide at busy Christchurch intersection

Police were called to the intersection of Shands Rd and Halswell Junction Rd in Hornby. (File photo)

A person has died after a truck and cyclist collided at a busy Christchurch intersection.

Police were called to the intersection of Shands and Halswell Junction roads in Hornby about 5.30pm on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said the serious crash unit would be examining the scene and traffic delays were expected, so motorists should avoid the area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the junction was closed just before 6pm and would be closed “until further notice”.

Closures were in place on Shands Rd between Marshs Rd and Seymour St and on Halswell Junction Rd between Main South Rd (SH1) and Springs Rd.

St John staff and a crew from the Wigram fire station were sent to the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said crews were assisting police at the scene.