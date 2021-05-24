Hornby residents stop liquor store plan after authorities fail to object

Locals successfully objected to a new bottle store in their neighbourhood of Hornby, Christchurch.

Locals have successfully fought off a bottle store proposed for a “deprived” Christchurch neighbourhood, despite no opposition from police, the medical officer of health, and licensing inspector.

The Christchurch District Licensing Committee has refused a liquor licence application for a Hornby store from two taxi drivers under the company name JJMS Enterprises Ltd.

Local residents told the committee at a hearing last month that granting the licence would worsen problems of high deprivation and alcohol harm in the area.

The committee, which released its decision on Monday, agreed with them.

The decision said the proposed store, to have been called Good Bliss Liquor and run under the Thirsty Liquor franchise at 299 Main South Rd, would have caused more than minor harm to the community.

It said the applicants were “in complete denial of the vulnerability of the location” and had “no real plan” to manage issues.

Mark Peters, Mike Mora, Marc Duff, and Ross Houliston are pleased after successfully opposing a liquor licence application in Hornby.

Objectors listed existing problems in the area including public and domestic violence, drug dealing, vandalism, addiction, driving behaviour, littering and other social nuisances. One expressed shock that there were already 31 on-licences and off-licences in the Hornby area.

The committee accepted evidence from residents that because the triangular area behind the site had a high deprivation score and was adding more social housing, the store would “likely add to the problems”.

“We believe it is desirable not to issue any licences in this part of Hornby,” the decision said.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board chairman Mike Mora, who gave evidence at the hearing in support of the objectors, told Stuff on Monday they were “absolutely excited” to have won.

Mora said residents had taken a lot of time and effort to compile evidence, including getting representation from Auckland lawyer and campaigner Grant Hewison. He was disappointed no authorities had opposed the application.

“Our community wants more rules around liquor. We don’t want more outlets opening all over the place, it is not good for the community.”

Mora said the city council did not have a local alcohol policy (LAP), despite support for one from ratepayers and the council, due to legal action from the liquor industry.

Liz Gordon, a Hornby resident and former MP who gave evidence opposing the application, said she had spent more than 100 hours on the fight.

Residents were “particularly upset” that the agencies that could have objected had not looked closely enough at their neighbourhood.

Liz Gordon says it is crucial for communities to fight the increase in liquor outlets.

Gordon said that while Hornby had improved recently, “the area around the proposed licence had got worse” and had a long history of alcohol and drug related harm.

Some local police officers had supported the community view but the decision not to object came from the central station, she said.

“It is really crucial that communities like ours do this.

“If you have a liquor outlet on every corner, you get an increase in domestic violence, you get blokes popping down to get their booze, then going home and getting angry.”

Gordon said Christchurch badly needed an LAP.

The Hornby location of a bottle store denied a liquor licence after objections from the local community.

The committee said it could not ignore community opposition just because no agencies had objected but the local residents had still needed to provide evidence to back their case.

Its decision said the applicants for the liquor licence, Raman Kapoor and Arvinder Singh, were not suitably experienced to cope with the issues that could arise “in such a high risk location”.

Kapoor and Singh were described by one of the objectors during the hearing as “nice young men” who were nonetheless unsuitable to run a liquor store in the location.

Both had previously worked at licensed premises and held manager’s certificates but now worked as taxi drivers.

The Main South Rd premises are part of a row of shops rebuilt after the earthquakes. The licence application said they intended half their sales to be of high-end liquor for customers driving home to Rolleston.

The committee’s decision said if the applicants’ plan changed to a discounting model to boost sales, this would add to the area’s struggles.

In 2018, a licence for a Liquorland store planned for the Christchurch suburb of Phillipstown was declined after objections from locals, police and the medical officer of health.

In 2016, burger chain Wendy’s dropped a liquor licence application for a Hornby outlet after community objections.