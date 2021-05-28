Christchurch RSA headquarters and restaurant for sale after liquidation

The Christchurch Memorial RSA headquarters on Armagh St will be sold.

Christchurch’s financially troubled RSA has put its central city headquarters and restaurant up for sale.

The Christchurch Memorial Returned and Services Association (RSA) opened the $5.8 million building, including Trenches bar, restaurant and function centre, on Armagh St in 2015.

It closed Trenches four years later due to poor patronage and ongoing financial losses.

The RSA put Trenches’ holding company into liquidation ;ast year with significant debts. The company owes money to Inland Revenue and other creditors, and to the RSA itself.

As of last year, the RSA owed $1m to ANZ bank, and $775,000 to its Museum and Support Trust after borrowing a large chunk of the trust’s insurance payout intended for repair of the 29 social housing units it owns in Aranui.

The liquidation triggered allegations of mismanagement, and a postal ballot that saw 95 per cent of members vote for the property to be sold.

Dennis Mardle, who took over as the RSA’s president last October, said they had no option but to sell.

“We are under significant financial stress, so there is a definite need to sell to be able to alleviate our position.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Trenches restaurant, bar and function venue was closed last year.

Mardle said no decision had been made on where the RSA would base itself once the building is sold.

“Until we get the money in the bank, we can’t make any decisions,” he said.

Charities expert Michael Gousmett last year laid a complaint with charities regulator Charities Services about the Christchurch RSA’s use of the social housing insurance money.

Charities Services has since told Gousmett his complaint has been put on hold by due to a police investigation.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The RSA building was opened in 2015.

Police refused to confirm to Stuff whether the association, or its related charities or holding company, are or have been investigated.

Mardle declined to comment on the complaint, or on the result of investigations he made into the sale of artwork owned by the RSA before taking over as president.

The association last filed an annual financial return in mid-2018, according to Charity Services records.

Real estate agent Noel Gilchrist of Colliers, the firm selling the property for the RSA, said its “current predicament” meant it would consider all offers from potential buyers.

The two-storey building was designed by architects Warren and Mahoney, replacing the original 1920s premises damaged by the earthquakes. It was intended that the restaurant and venue would provide income for the association.

The project was partly funded by selling the Gloucester St end of the property, which had been used for car parking.

Colliers’ advertising says the property, which is being sold vacant with offers sought by June 24, is suitable for complete conversion.

The site’s connection with returned soldiers goes back more than 100 years to World War I. Public donations met the £13,000 cost of building the first permanent soldiers’ clubrooms on the land after the war.