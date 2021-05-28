Community raises $1500 in three days for dog charity after donation box stolen

A Givealittle page raised more than $1500 in three days to replace the stolen donation funds. From right: Paul Wadsworth, wife Angeline, son Callum, and daughter Sarah.

A Christchurch mobile coffee shop owner was left humbled when he received more than $1500 in donations in three days after his coffee trailer was broken into.

Paul Wadsworth had just arrived home when his phone alerted him to somebody breaking into his coffee trailer, parked at the Halswell Quarry, just after 3pm on Monday.

He was shocked to watch a man break in and start “pinching stuff”.

“You’re looking at a guy live ... it’s kinda surreal.”

READ MORE:

* $12k of scorched almonds stolen from food bank found, man charged

* Historic buildings at Christchurch's Halswell Quarry Park repaired

* Burglar breaks into Christchurch bakery to steal donation boxes

* Food truck for Christchurch's Halswell Quarry



The burglar stole money from the till and a bottle of coke.

Wadsworth was even more saddened to find out his donation box, fundraising for the Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue charity, had also been stolen.

“It was completely chockers,” Wadsworth said. He thought there was about $400 in the box.

Supplied/Stuff A coffee trailer set up at the Halswell Quarry was broken into on Monday and a donation box for Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue was stolen.

He had just asked the charity owner to collect the funds when his trailer was broken into.

“I was so gutted that it had gone because it was money that would be spent on feeding and housing, and trying to find homes for [the rescue dogs].”

Wadsworth posted on a community Facebook page about the burglary on Monday evening and was flooded with messages from people wanting to donate to the charity that gave him and his wife their beloved dog.

His wife set up a Givealittle page the next day, hoping to raise about $200, including $100 donated from their business.

It raised almost four times the amount stolen in just three days.

“I was like ‘wholly heck’, it really took off,” Wadsworth said.

The fundraising effort had reached $1500 on Friday.

The family supported Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue after adopting Honey, a bull mastiff-staffordshire bull terrier cross, from the charity three years ago.

The charity provides temporary shelter, medical attention, food and care for neglected bull breed dogs. It also re-homes them and educates people about their care.

Supplied The Wadsworth family adopted Honey, a bullmastiff-staffy cross, three years ago from Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue.

Wadsworth had been operating the coffee trailer for four years, but had never experienced any burglaries before. He was relieved his security systems worked, but said it was a “wake-up call” to put in additional security.

Another donation box would be set up soon and the couple planned to host a “dog day afternoon” to hand over the fundraised money to the charity.

A police spokeswoman said a 26-year-old man had been charged with burglary and appeared in Christchurch District Court on Friday.

“Out of [the burglary], we are going to get some good, and we can actually do some more good for the dogs,” Wadsworth said.