Fatal crash near busy Christchurch intersection

Police were called to a crash involving a truck and a car near the junction of Dyers Rd and Breezes Rd in Christchurch.

A person has died in a collision between a truck and a car near a busy Christchurch intersection.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a truck and a car near the Dyers Rd (State Highway 74) and Breezes Rd roundabout in Bexley about 10am on Friday, a police spokeswoman said.

Police confirmed one person had died. No-one else was injured in the crash.

Dyers Rd was closed between Breezes Rd and Bridge St following the crash. It remained closed as of 1.30pm.

READ MORE:

* Person seriously injured in two-car crash near Lincoln, Canterbury

* Two seriously injured in separate crashes in rural Canterbury

* Person seriously injured after truck rolls, causing delays on Otago highway



The police serious crash unit were still on site, so road users should take extra care driving through the area, the police spokeswoman said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said paramedics were sent to the scene but any further information regarding the crash needed to come from police.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said two crews were sent to the crash to help police and St John.

The crash happened on Dyers Rd about 100 metres north of the roundabout.

Several police vehicles were seen at the crash site, with officers taking photos and checking inside the truck.

The truck is from Grace, which provides moving services across New Zealand and Australia.

A Christchurch manager confirmed the truck was part of the Christchurch fleet but declined to comment further.