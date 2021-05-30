Power outages add to woes as floodwater laps at doorsteps in Christchurch

High flood waters on the Waimakarir river after heavy rain in the Canterbury region.

About 300 households are without power in Canterbury, as residents living around Christchurch's rising Heathcote River keep a nervous eye on water levels.

Extra crews from Orion have been brought in to work on restoring power to homes in Papanui, Strowan, Hornby, Prebbleton, Island Bay, Lucas Bay, Wainui, Hororata, Belfast, Marshland, Ouruhia and Woolston.

Spokeswoman Linda McGregor said they were working hard to restore power to the properties as soon as possible.

Earlier, streets flooded in the eastern suburb of Avondale with water overwhelming parked cars, creeping up driveways and reaching doorsteps.

READ MORE:

* State of emergency in Ashburton and Timaru, evacuations and road closures as rivers surge in Canterbury

* Canterbury floods: What you need to know about road closures

* Driver seriously injured after car swept away in Canterbury floodwaters



Residents said they were frustrated that sightseers were driving down their streets, sending waves onto their properties and flooding garages.

Charlie Gates/Stuff Johnny Morris on Eglinton St in Avondale during floods in Christchurch. The water had breached one of his three steps.

Johnny Morris, on Eglinton St, said his sinks and toilets were backing up as the water submerged his first step and reached his garage.

“We’ve got a bit to go yet,” he said.

“I’m wracked that people are sightseeing and creating waves as they rush by.

“The council needs to close the road.”

Charlie Gates/Stuff Niven St resident Chris Davies on his flooded property. A wave from a passing car rolls across his driveway.

On Niven St in east Christchurch the floodwaters had reached the doorsteps of about six homes.

Chris Davies said passing cars were flooding his garage. The water had reached his front door, but not yet breached his house.

“It is getting worse. Especially now the cars are coming past here. It has completely flooded our property. These waves are smashing through. The garage is wet.”

Charlie Gates/Stuff Flooding on Niven St, in east Christchurch was creeping up driveways and reaching doorsteps on Sunday afternoon.

‘Bloody mayhem’

Wahren Hensley’s property in Clarendon Tce, Christchurch, was “completely surrounded” by water on Sunday morning. The level sat just below the raised doorsteps to the house. Hensley, whose home has been flooded three times previously, said the water was building at his property “bloody rapidly”.

“It was coming back from the river, up the drive around about walking pace,” he said.

“He described the view from his doorsteps as “bloody mayhem”.

“In this day and age it’s absolutely unacceptable.”

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Wahren Hensley outside his Clarendon Tce home. The view from his doorstep is “mayhem”, he says.

Nearby, Sheldon St resident Alberto Vida was moving his car to safety. When he checked about 7.30am on Sunday his car was fine. About an hour later most of the area was flooded.

Vida, who only moved into his home in October, had not experienced a flood in the area before. The water around his property was above his knees. The inside of his home was OK, he said, however there was water inside the garage. Overnight, a transformer outside his home caught fire. The fire brigade was called out and a fuse removed.

Christchurch City Council has spent tens of millions of dollars protecting parts of the city from flood waters during the past five years.

About $49 million was spent on a flood mitigation scheme in the Flockton/Dudley Creek area and about $70m is being spent addressing flooding issues along the Heathcote River.

After pressure from residents, the council fast-tracked a dredging programme and is building new storage basins in the Upper Heathcote.

About 24 properties, identified as still at risk of frequent above-floor flooding from the Heathcote River, were purchased by the council. It has since demolished or had the homes removed and has onsold some of the properties.

‘It was really scary’

Jennie Corren, 58, lives by herself in a three-bedroom house on Clarendon Tce in Christchurch. On Saturday night she said the Heathcote River was becoming “a bit of a worry”.

“I looked out around sixish, just keeping an eye on it thinking it might flood, and it looked all right.

“Then I looked again, possibly an hour later, the water was coming into the front garden, so I thought ‘I'll just get the car and drive out’.

SAM SHERWOOD/Stuff An old Bedford, partially submerged on Clarendon Tce in Waltham.

“I called my daughter and daughter-in-law and said I'll come and stay the night, but by the time I've done that I couldn't get the car out, there was no way I could drive it out of the street because it was too deep. It was really scary,” she said.

“My daughter-in-law Holly came, so I had to walk through the water and it was just above my knees, within my gumboots. We went to the end of Clarendon Tce where she managed to get her van and drive me to her place.

“It is a bit of a worry because it was very high and I will be worried about it [on Sunday] because it is supposed to be worse.

“I've lifted all my curtains and moved all my shoes up. [On Sunday] I might move a few other things just as a precaution,” she said.

Road closures

The following road closures are in place in Christchurch:

Eastern Terrace, from Malcolm St to Tennyson Ave.

Eglington St, from Breezes Rd to Woolley St.

Woolley St, from Avondale Rd to Waratah St.

Avondale Rd, from New Brighton Rd/Bassett St to Breezes Rd.

Newport Rd from Emlyn St to Wainoni Rd.

Owles Terrace, from Hardy St to Collingwood Rd.

Aynsley Terrace, from Centaurus Rd to Opawa Rd.

Clarendon Terrace, from Sheldon St to Opawa Rd.

Richardson Terrace, from Opawa Rd to Mackenzie Ave.

McCormacks Bay Rd.

Cumnor Terrace, from Chapmans Rd to Garlands Rd.

Ford Rd, from Opawa Rd to Newbery Rd.

Avonside Drive, from Retreat Rd to Woodham Rd

River Rd, from Banks Ave to Medway St.

Severe flooding is now also affecting the following roads:

New Brighton Rd, from Bower Ave to Hawke St.

Avonside Dr, from Wainoni Rd to Torlesse St.

Hulverston Dr, from Avondale Rd to Orrick Cres.

These roads are still open at this stage but extreme care is needed if you are driving on them.

If you need to be on the roads, please drive slowly, particularly through any surface flooding, so that you don’t push water onto people’s properties.

“Also, try and avoid walking or biking through surface flooding as there is a chance it could be contaminated with wastewater,” the spokesperson said.