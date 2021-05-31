Sewage mixing with floodwater after Ashburton water treatment plant floods

Floodwater is flowing through paddocks and over roads in the Ashburton area of Mid-Canterbury.

The Ashburton wastewater pond treatment facility has flooded, creating a public health risk as sewage mixes with floodwater.

The Ashburton District Council confirmed on Monday its pond on Wilkins Rd had flooded.

Mayor Neil Brown said storm water got into the pond and it overflowed, leaving flood water contaminated with sewage.

A pipe from the pond was also damaged due to the flooding, so contaminated water was getting into a creek heading towards Lake Hood.

“We advise residents to stay clear of Lake Hood.”

The contaminated water was also mixing with floodwater downstream from Wilkins Rd, outside Tinwald.

Brown said once river levels dropped, it would stop the contaminated water being pumped into the floodwater, and everything would go back to normal.

The damaged pipe would not be able to be fixed until water levels were lower.

A public health alert from Canterbury District Health board on Sunday night said people should avoid contact with flood waters if possible, and assume they would be contaminated by sewage.

If people came into contact with flood water, they should change out of any wet clothes and shoes and put them aside to be washed later.

“Wash skin that has come into contact with flood waters, and wash your hands as soon as you reasonably can – or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.”

Supplied The Ashburton river is bank to bank and rising on Sunday night.

The Selwyn District Council said there was a do not consume notice in place for the Springfield water supply and urgent supplies of bottled water would be made available at the Springfield Fire Station.

A precautionary boil water notice remained in place for the Arthur's Pass, Hororata, Malvern Hills and Dalethorpe.