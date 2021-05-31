Contracting firm saves Springfield homes after digging out raging water race

A contractor saved houses in the Mid Canterbury township of Springfield from catastrophic flooding by widening a creek and building a stopbank - though many homes were still left partly submerged.

Residents in the small Mid Canterbury township of Springfield say the quick-thinking actions of a local contractor to divert a raging water race saved homes from being engulfed by rising floodwaters.

Properties were evacuated overnight as Bishops Gully grew into a raging torrent, residents gathering up belongings and fleeing before water flooded a number of homes.

But more were saved from even worse damage by the quick actions of a contractor who used a digger to widen the water race and build stop banks.

A worker from Curle Contracting used a digger to clear a watercourse in Springfield, helping save the township from much of the flooding.

Waters peaked at about 4pm on Sunday and have since largely receded.

A berm was built to protect Springfield from a flooded creek.

Despite the contractor’s efforts, on Monday deep water pooled around a number of properties near the gully, pot plants strewn across the ground and wheelie bins floating down driveways.

Some questioned the council’s readiness for such an event.

Victoria St resident Luke Armstrong, whose garage was submerged, said questions needed to be asked about whether the authority had prepared for the water race flooding, given it was so close to so many Springfield properties.

Fire crews helped pump water from a flooded Springfield property.

“The only flooding issue in Springfield was this water race.

“I’d like to hear from the Selwyn Council about how they actually manage this for a foreseeable high water event and what plans they've got in place for it.

“They might’ve done everything they could, but I sincerely doubt it.”

Louise and Riki Davis watched the floodwaters raise around their Springfield home and business.

Riki and Louise Davis, who run the Bahara Accommodation bed and breakfast in Springfield, woke on Monday to find part of their home waist-deep in water.

The couple, who lived through the Canterbury earthquakes and two previous flooding events in Christchurch’s Flockton Basin, said the events of the last 48 hours had seen the anxiety after those disasters resurface.

Early on Sunday, the water began filling their garage, which housed two classic cars – a Datsun 240K and an old traffic police car Mitsubishi v3000 – and a gym Riki built.

Riki Davis' old Ministry of Transport traffic police car was flooded on his Springfield property.

The pair were able to save an electric vehicle, but they suspected most of the equipment and the classic cars were probably ruined by the floodwaters.

“We woke on Sunday morning and the water was in the garage and then as the day went on the water just got higher and higher,” Louise said.

“I’m not good in a crisis and I began to panic. We got the kids organised and got them to [pack their bags].”

Louise and Riki Davis' Springfield home was partially submerged in the deluge.

The waters also came within centimetres of the sliding doors of three units they run as accommodation on the site.

Fire crews were at their home on Monday afternoon pumping away the excess water, which was still knee-deep in some places.

“It’s going to be weeks before [the water] goes. I grew up in Springfield and I've never seen anything like this – it’s just crazy,” Louise said.

“We’re just going to take some time off work and we'll sort out what we can. It's probably time for a big clean-out anyway.”

Davis' home gym was also left under water.

On nearby King St, Rebecca Henderson wasn’t so lucky. She and her two children fled their home about 6pm on Sunday as a torrent of water swept through their property.

“I saw the water and went, ‘Oh my god,’ and then it just went crazy. It just came through so quickly ... I was just stunned, and then I ran to the kids and said, ‘We've gotta get going’.”

Henderson returned home at 9pm to find about 150mm of water in her house, but all she could think about was finding her cherished cat Muffin.

Rebecca Henderson with her cat, Muffin, that survived the flooding.

Inside, she found muddy scratch marks where Muffin had clawed at the sliding door to escape the water, and later found their beloved feline safely tucked under the veranda trying to shelter from the downpour.

“She came in and she was like a drowned rat, her fur was all stuck to her body.”

She said in the 15 years of living at the property the flood was the worst she had seen, leaving silt everywhere and most of the floors likely needing replacing.

Henderson, who is insured, said she was expecting to be out of her home for at least a couple of months, but she was thankful her family, including Muffin, were unharmed. They were taking refuge at a local hotel.

On Tramway Rd, one of the main streets through Springfield, Sam Jones said he felt lucky to have only been left with silt strewn across his property after the water race across the road breached just after 9pm on Sunday.

Springfield resident Sam Jones on a stopbank built by a local contractor which protected his house after a creek broke its banks.

He said the quick actions of local contractors to widen the race had saved his home, despite it being flooded to about 150mm deep.

“My property was completely under water, but I'm lucky the house sits pretty high, so I'm very lucky I got away scot-free. There was a lot of water – it was a bit of a fight or flight-type of moment.”

In the 11 years he has lived at the property, Jones said he had never seen flooding like that on Sunday.