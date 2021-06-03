Claims to insurers mount as Canterbury tallies flood and rain damage

Andrew Milne discovered a hole scoured by water flooding from the Orari River on Sunday.

Insurance claims are starting to mount as Cantabrians get to grips with damage from the three-day storm.

More than 1500 claims have already been made to householders’ insurers, with councils and other infrastructure owners still tallying the costs of wrecked roads, bridges, and railway lines.

Floodwaters and fractured transport routes continue to cause problems and block supplies to parts of the region.

In the worst-hit districts of Waimakariri, Selwyn and Ashburton the state of emergency has been extended for seven days.

Emergency status has been lifted for Christchurch, Kaikōura and Waimate, while Hurunui, Timaru and Mackenzie have moved to a recovery status.

In North Canterbury on Thursday, groceries, water and medications were flown into Lees Valley, which remains cut off by flooding.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Selwyn Huts resident Bill Arps and his dog Sophie outside their home.

Further south, Environment Canterbury (ECan) said it would be at least Sunday before excavators finish cutting a channel between Lake Ellesmere/Te Waihora and the ocean to prevent flooding of houses in the tiny Selwyn Huts settlement.

By Thursday, the lake’s height had risen to within 20cm of floor levels of homes, which are near the Selwyn River mouth.

After being closed earlier in the week because of slumping, the State Highway 1 bridge over the Ashburton/Hakatere River is open around the clock.

But overweight heavy vehicles can only cross between 7am and 7pm, forced to detour through the inland route at night.

“We need to keep monitoring the bridge deck and the pier for any movement during the day,” said Pete Connors of Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency.

“If any issues arise, the bridge will close at short notice.”

The Selwyn District Council's roading team is busy getting roads open and doing urgent repairs. Here's a behind-the-scenes of some of the huge amount of work they've been getting through and what's to come.

All other state highways have also reopened, including Porters Pass, which was blocked for several days, although many smaller routes remain out of action.

Selwyn council’s civil defence manager, Al Lawn, said they were assessing damage and working with other councils, government and the Insurance Council to determine repair costs.

A Timaru District Council spokesman said the damage to its road network was “significant”, particularly in rural areas. Bridge damage is still being checked, and this is expected to form a major part of the repair bill, he said.

A Waimakariri district spokeswoman said repairs are about to start on the roads to Lees Valley, while engineers and contractors do assessments elsewhere in the area.

Hurunui district reported it should have all infrastructure up and running by the weekend, while Mackenzie district said they had significant repairs ahead and would have a clearer idea of costs by the end of next week.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Hamish Guild, owner of High Peak Station, checks the damage on his farm in the upper Rakaia Gorge area.

KiwiRail head of South Island operations, Mark Heissenbuttel, said their worst-affected track was between Ashburton and Washdyke, with “a considerable amount of work” needed to repair three bridges, clear washouts, and remove debris.

The link is expected to be closed for at least a week, he said.

The rail line from Christchurch and Greymouth has been closed until next week while slips are cleared, while the track from Christchurch to Ashburton reopened on Thursday afternoon, he said.

Meanwhile, the Insurance Council is advising flood and rain-affected householders to photograph damage and keep invoices for essential repairs.

It reminded people to avoid remaining floodwaters in case of contamination, and not start flooded electrical appliances.

IAG, New Zealand’s biggest insurer with brands including State, AMI, NZI, Lumley and Lantern, had received more than 800 claims by Thursday.

IAG manager Wayne Tippet said staff were “working non-stop” to handle claims and expected many more would come in. Tippet said the majority of claims were for homes, followed by contents and then motor vehicles.

Selwyn District Council Part of the approach to the Leeston Rd bridge at Chamberlains Ford (Selwyn River) has washed away in Monday's floods.

Tower spokeswoman Emily Davies said they had 150 claims and staff were “working overtime” processing them.

“It is still early days and we expect there will be more claims to come as people return to their homes and are able to properly assess their damage,” she said.

By early Thursday afternoon insurer Vero had received about 200 claims, of which 40 per cent were rural.

Vero executive general manager Campbell Mitchell said farming customers had been particularly badly affected.

Damage had been done to fences, pumps, and outbuildings, stock feed had been lost, and houses were damaged by rain and flooding, he said.

Supplied/Stuff Flooding has washed out part of the main south rail line between Orari and Rangitata.

Farm insurer FMG had received 300 claims by Thursday. Spokesman Nathan Barrett said with accessibility to rural areas a challenge, it could take several weeks to get a full picture.

“Most claims at this stage are for damage to buildings and vehicles, and farm fencing as well.”

New Zealand’s insurance and financial services ombudsman, Karen Stevens, said that as well as property damage, business interruption will be a big cost for farmers.

Losses could include dumped milk, wrecked bridges and culverts as well as buildings. Costs could include bringing in feed, transporting stock to another farm, and hiring generators, Stevens said.

She advised farmers to check their policies to see what is covered, when it is triggered, and whether there are stand-down periods.