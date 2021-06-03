Excavators work to open Lake Ellesmere/Te Waihora to ocean as floodwaters lap at homes

Selwyn Huts residents return home after having been evacuated during the recent Canterbury floods.

Opening a channel between Lake Ellesmere/Te Waihora and the ocean to prevent further flooding in the little Canterbury settlement of Selwyn Huts could still be several days away.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) has begun cutting a channel from the coastal lake to the ocean, something done during emergencies as well as part of regular lake management.

Land around the lake, especially the lower Selwyn Huts settlement near the Selwyn River mouth, flooded in the weekend storm.

Residents from the several dozen houses in both the lower and upper Huts settlements were evacuated over the weekend, but most have since returned.

Stuff Opening a channel from Lake Ellesmere/ Te Waihora to the Pacific Ocean in 2016.

Floodwaters continue to surround the residents’ homes and by Thursday were within 20cm of doorsteps.

ECan rivers manager, Leigh Griffiths, said the lake level had reached 1.32 metres by Thursday afternoon, compared with the lowest floor level of the huts, which was understood to be 1.5m.

After having risen steadily, the rate of increase in water levels is now slowing as inflows from the Selwyn and Waikirikiri rivers reduce, she said.

Last week before the storm the lake level was about 88cm.

The houses at Selwyn Huts are built on leased Crown land.

Resident Bill Arps told Stuff on Wednesday that he prayed the channel would be cut in time to stop his home being flooded. The flooding was the worst he had seen in 40 years at the settlement, he said.

Griffiths said a full complement of heavy earthmoving equipment was onsite, and the cut was progressing well after work began on Wednesday.

“The lake may be open in about three days if weather and sea conditions allow,” she said.

Selwyn district’s state of emergency has been extended for seven days.

The lake has no natural ocean outlet. Opening a cut typically involves shifting up to 30,000 cubic metres of gravel from the Kaitōrete Spit to form a channel about 300m long by 15m wide.

After staying open for about a month, gravel shifted by the sea closes the channel naturally. Opening the channel can cost up to $120,000 each time.